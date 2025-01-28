Opinion: Arsenal should go all out for in-demand Premier League forward

There’s a glaring issue in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team. That issue is their lack of goals from centre-forwards, which is something that the club’s supporters haven’t been shy in voicing across social media.

The Gunners fanbase will have been delighted to see a timely return to form for Gabriel Jesus not so long ago, with the Brazilian forward netting six goals in five appearances over the festive period.

However, that purple patch was cut short, as Jesus was ruled out for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, picked up in Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Manchester United at the Emirates

Kai Havertz has infuriated plenty of Arsenal fans, with the former Chelsea man missing some guilt-edge chances, ultimately costing the Gunners points in the title race. This has made it an extremely tough ask for them to catch league leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal are priced at 5/1 with the majority of bookmakers, which gives them just a 16.7% chance of winning the 2024/25 Premier League title.

Jesus’ injury seems to have prompted Arsenal to make a move for a striker before the January transfer window reaches a conclusion on Monday 3rd February 2025.

Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen are some of the latest names to be linked with a move to North London this month, although it remains to be seen as to whether an agreement will be reached with either striker.

Another player that Arsenal have been linked with during the January transfer window, as well as previous transfer windows, is Brentford forward, Yoane Wissa, who has caught the eye in his time with Thomas Frank’s side.

The 28-year-old has scored 12 goals in 23 appearances for the Bees this term, which has seen interest rise in landing his signature.

Nottingham Forest have recently seen a bid just shy of £22m rejected for the DR Congo international, who first joined Brentford back in 2021 from French side Lorient. It remains to be seen as to whether Forest will make a second bid to sign Wissa, although they’ll have to act fast if they’re to strike a deal, as there are just under two weeks left of the January transfer window.

Arsenal should certainly be looking at signing Wissa before the window closes, as they’re in desperate need of a forward who would add something different to their side. It would be somewhat of a risk-free move for Wissa as well, as he’s a proven threat who scores goals regularly in the Premier League.

Arsenal are crying out for a player that can score goals on a regular basis, and if they can strike a transfer agreement with Brentford to sign Wissa, then their attacking frontline would certainly be upgraded.

Some Arsenal supporters can be forgiven for thinking that they’re a proven goalscorer away from being ‘the finished article’. It’s vital that they fill in the missing piece in their title-chasing jigsaw by signing a player of Wissa’s quality in the January transfer window.