Opinion: Arsenal should have made a move for Thiago Alcantara, it is not rocket science

Liverpool has reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over the signature of Thiago Alcantara, according to the BBC.

This signing makes the Premier League champions a stronger side. As an Arsenal fan, that shouldn’t bother me, but it does because I cannot understand why we didn’t make a move for him.

Reports have linked us with a move for the likes of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar this summer, yet we passed up the chance to sign a player of Thiago’s quality for a lesser fee, I cannot understand that.

The Spaniard has been one of the most successful midfielders in the modern game; he has won two La Liga titles, seven Bundesliga, two Champions Leagues, two FIFA Club World Cup, among other trophies.

He will have added so much experience and expertise to this Arsenal team, yet we let him go to a rival for whatever reason.

Aouar and Partey are good players, but neither of them will have had the impact that Thiago would have had on our team if he had joined us.

Missing out on Thiago is just the latest in a list of missed targets and I hope that it doesn’t happen again, because who has the best players usually wins.

An article by Ime