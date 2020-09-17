Opinion: Arsenal should have made a move for Thiago Alcantara, it is not rocket science

Liverpool has reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over the signature of Thiago Alcantara, according to the BBC.
This signing makes the Premier League champions a stronger side. As an Arsenal fan, that shouldn’t bother me, but it does because I cannot understand why we didn’t make a move for him.
Reports have linked us with a move for the likes of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar this summer, yet we passed up the chance to sign a player of Thiago’s quality for a lesser fee, I cannot understand that.
The Spaniard has been one of the most successful midfielders in the modern game; he has won two La Liga titles, seven Bundesliga, two Champions Leagues, two FIFA Club World Cup, among other trophies.
He will have added so much experience and expertise to this Arsenal team, yet we let him go to a rival for whatever reason.
Aouar and Partey are good players, but neither of them will have had the impact that Thiago would have had on our team if he had joined us.
Missing out on Thiago is just the latest in a list of missed targets and I hope that it doesn’t happen again, because who has the best players usually wins.
An article by Ime
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
No thanks. I’ll stick with aoura and partey
Great player but I honestly
don’t view this as a “transfer
miss” for AFC. I personally dont
see why other than perhaps a
friendship with Arteta that TA
would remotely consider a move
to Arsenal at this point in his
illustrious career. The man has won
EVERYTHING you can possibly
fathom at both club and country,
why would he spend the last
years of his career at a rebuilding
Arsenal and the Europa League?
Liverpool is a perfect landing spot
and I wish him well in the EPL
(Except when he plays AFC)
Yes he would’ve been a good buy. I believe Arteta would like to limited the amount of older players in the squad, I think we have a good balance at the moment. We do need to improve on the quality in midfield but with someone who slightly younger. I know we have Aubameyang 🎉, Willian and Lava up front but we have younger players that can give them a break now and again.
Aouar and Partey are younger and I think we’ll get one if not both of them.
COYG
I think Bayern are pretty good at off loading players at the right time, look at Schweinsteiger. I’ve got faith in Arteta
Not for me, he’s 30 next year and he’s coming to a new unbelievably fast and physical league! Oh and apparently he’s the best midfielder in the world, I don’t know what world sky sports are talking about, but for 5 million a year and being the best in the world surely a host of clubs would have been all over that ? KDB is the best midfielder in the world in my eyes! Anyway we need younger options in midfield, Aouar and Partey come on Arsenal make it happen 👊🔴⚪
Nope, i dont think it will be classes as a miss for us.
I do believe that MA made an enquiry after the UCL final but i think the fee + wages were a massive turn off for us for a 29, close to 30 year old.
For me I’d take this Ragnar Ragnarsson guy along with Partey this window and be happy with that, MA knows how to coach a team, we’ll do well if those are the last ones in for us this window