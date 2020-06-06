It would be nice if there was enough money for Arsenal to go out and spend £300 million and buy three to four world-class players but the reality is that is never going to happen.

The main reason is simple, Arsenal is a self-sustaining club, there is not going to be any huge cash injections from the owner.

Now, the chances of Arsenal making the champions league next season are slim and even if they did, the chances of winning the competition or progressing far are also slim, even with the acquisition of a couple of top players.

For that to change the club will have to make some very hard choices.

What Arsenal really needs to do is to build up their bank balance and the only way to do that is by not spending any money.

Chelsea showed that is the way to go, they lost Eden Hazard and spent no money for two transfer windows, they brought in youngsters to fill the gaps and they now sit fourth in the standings. Now they are splashing the cash in the midst of a pandemic.

Tottenham previously did it and reached the champions league final. Yes, it has unravelled for them because of Covid 19 but they have spent significant money anyway in buying the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Le Celso.

Arsenal could and in my opinion should replicate what our two biggest London rivals have done.

Sell two or three players that will realise a decent amount of money, bank that money, bring in some youngsters like Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and then in a couple of years go on a spending spree.

Because the way we are doing it right now is simply not working.