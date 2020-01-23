Opinion – Arsenal should not trust Mustafi and instead sign a new defender

Shkodran Mustafi is too much of a liability to trust
It was a surprise, albeit not a delightful one when I saw Shkodran Mustafi starting for Arsenal against Chelsea, however, I can understand Mikel Arteta’s decision to field the German.
Arteta’s hands are tied having been told that he can’t spend enough to strengthen his team this month.
Arsenal plans to make more signings in the summer but they still want to end this campaign in the top four, I believe without a few new signings Arsenal should just forget about that top four.
Shkodran Mustafi is set to play even more games as David Luiz serves a three-match suspension and I’m afraid of what will happen.
He was solely responsible for Luiz’s sending off as the Brazilian was trying to save the team from the German’s howler.
I believe that signing a new defender this month is the best thing for Arsenal to do, and that is because Mustafi has shown time and again that he is not up to scratch and shouldn’t be playing at this level.
Every time that Mustafi pulls on an Arsenal shirt he shows just why he shouldn’t be playing for them, he is either making errors leading to goals, scoring an own goal or conceding a penalty.
Arteta has done well and I expect even better performances from his team, but I believe error-prone Mustafi will keep undoing whatever they try to achieve as a team, signing a new defender would be a far better decision.
An article from Ime
Obviously. But still he’s a good backup defender.
Question: who should be dropped when Auba comes back with Martinelli keeping his place? The media are saying Pepe but I disagree.
Better replace Pepe with Aubameyang, because Aubameyang will go to the byline and cross more often than Pepe
Arsenal should keep Lacazette and Martinelli, because we need their high pressing
Mustafi definitely has to be replaced, but Arsenal shouldn’t get another version of him in a panic buy
Arteta likes Matviyenko because he has seen the guy play well against Man City. But Matviyenko has to play with a towering CB, because he seems to be too short to be an EPL CB
The problem is Arsenal don’t have a big CB like Van Dijk to accompany small CB like Umtiti and Matviyenko. I hope Arsenal have other options
OT..Just saw an article – “A year ago Wolves beat Liverpool at Molineux, here’s how they can do it again”…..talk about raise my hopes, just to be dashed later!!
Oh what the hell, Come on Wolves!!! 🤞
A totally different and welcome full of sense article about Mustakefi, than the last puerile one, a few hours ago, from daft Sylvester, who thought we should forgive him and keep him in the team, as he is now “ready” having apologised to his teammates for his latest in a huge long line of regular harmful errors. I know, I know. Me too!
Our boy has done pretty well so I think one player to give way is Pepe he has not done much for this team at all so should go to the bench .then for our leaking defense Mustafa should be drop then holding should come in place of him while we wait for the outcome of our transfer activity .