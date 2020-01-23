Opinion – Arsenal should not trust Mustafi and instead sign a new defender

Shkodran Mustafi is too much of a liability to trust

It was a surprise, albeit not a delightful one when I saw Shkodran Mustafi starting for Arsenal against Chelsea, however, I can understand Mikel Arteta’s decision to field the German.

Arteta’s hands are tied having been told that he can’t spend enough to strengthen his team this month.

Arsenal plans to make more signings in the summer but they still want to end this campaign in the top four, I believe without a few new signings Arsenal should just forget about that top four.

Shkodran Mustafi is set to play even more games as David Luiz serves a three-match suspension and I’m afraid of what will happen.

He was solely responsible for Luiz’s sending off as the Brazilian was trying to save the team from the German’s howler.

I believe that signing a new defender this month is the best thing for Arsenal to do, and that is because Mustafi has shown time and again that he is not up to scratch and shouldn’t be playing at this level.

Every time that Mustafi pulls on an Arsenal shirt he shows just why he shouldn’t be playing for them, he is either making errors leading to goals, scoring an own goal or conceding a penalty.

Arteta has done well and I expect even better performances from his team, but I believe error-prone Mustafi will keep undoing whatever they try to achieve as a team, signing a new defender would be a far better decision.

An article from Ime