Opinion: Arsenal should replace Jakub Kiwior this summer and keep Zinchenko

The Arsenal defence is one area where we might see changes this summer. Of those at Arteta’s disposal last season, there is a chance one of Jakub Kiwior or Oleksander Zinchenko will leave. Given this scenario, which player do you think should remain, and why?
I’d hang on to Zinchenko. Yes, Zinchenko may be a defensive liability at times, but he has also come up huge for us in other games.
Zinchenko provides a midfield option and is particularly successful against teams that lack a quick and savvy right-sided attacker. Given the ex-Manchester City player’s winning DNA and the recent midfield exodus of Mohammed Elneny, Albert Lokonga Sambi, Charlie Patino, and most likely Thomas Partey, it may be prudent to retain him. This could potentially create space for the left back to transition into an LCM.
Who knows? Perhaps his technical ability will prove beneficial in midfield. It is worth noting that he is likely to play in midfield for Ukraine in the Euros, which may prepare him for a new role at Arsenal.
So why would I allow Kiwior to depart? I’d let the Pole go since last I looked; Italian clubs like AC Milan would leap at the chance to sign him. I’d let him go because I believe that with Timber, we may have a player who can fill in at left back and be Gabriel’s backup.
Regardless of the outcome, we anticipate signing a left-back this summer. To be honest, if Kiwior stays, there’s a good chance he won’t play much; in fact, I bet Zinchenko will play a lot, since he’s a guy Arteta looks at and believes he can generate a goal-scoring opportunity with his penetrative passes.
Darren N
Thank you Darren N for jogging our minds.
Personally I’ve always believed that Kiwior is a young player who can get better. I admit he still has some flaws in his game but at his age he will come good with time.
However I aggre with you that with a good offer we can move him on.That is subject to us getting a natural L.b capable of covering Gabriel at C.b.
About Timber, I doubt if he will do it as a L.b. I actually do not understand why we are so hell bend to make him our L.b a position he has neither played or excelled in before. Let’s get a left footed L.b and have that side competitive for once.
Well said C!iff.
I believe Kiwior has the character and talent to be a first team member in AFC squad. No need to let him go this
time around..
Zinchenko ia sadly a spent force and in all our defeats last season it was mainly the problem that he was so easily beaten that cost us. Yes Kiwior made few mistakes but nothing so horrendus and costly as his mate. With Timber back I see him a Kiwior as a great and safe pair and would like us to cash in on Zinchenko ASAP.
‘No’, the other way around
Much like City we have “outgrown” both Jesus and Zinchenko; they have gone from sure starters to bench players discussing what positions they can play.
Evidence enough to sell and move on. Zinchenko is a liability at LB and simply can’t play there productively.
In the midfield he is a bench option at best, maybe he can hold that position until we can upgrade next Summer.