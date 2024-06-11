Opinion: Arsenal should replace Jakub Kiwior this summer and keep Zinchenko

The Arsenal defence is one area where we might see changes this summer. Of those at Arteta’s disposal last season, there is a chance one of Jakub Kiwior or Oleksander Zinchenko will leave. Given this scenario, which player do you think should remain, and why?

I’d hang on to Zinchenko. Yes, Zinchenko may be a defensive liability at times, but he has also come up huge for us in other games.

Zinchenko provides a midfield option and is particularly successful against teams that lack a quick and savvy right-sided attacker. Given the ex-Manchester City player’s winning DNA and the recent midfield exodus of Mohammed Elneny, Albert Lokonga Sambi, Charlie Patino, and most likely Thomas Partey, it may be prudent to retain him. This could potentially create space for the left back to transition into an LCM.

Who knows? Perhaps his technical ability will prove beneficial in midfield. It is worth noting that he is likely to play in midfield for Ukraine in the Euros, which may prepare him for a new role at Arsenal.

So why would I allow Kiwior to depart? I’d let the Pole go since last I looked; Italian clubs like AC Milan would leap at the chance to sign him. I’d let him go because I believe that with Timber, we may have a player who can fill in at left back and be Gabriel’s backup.

Regardless of the outcome, we anticipate signing a left-back this summer. To be honest, if Kiwior stays, there’s a good chance he won’t play much; in fact, I bet Zinchenko will play a lot, since he’s a guy Arteta looks at and believes he can generate a goal-scoring opportunity with his penetrative passes.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.