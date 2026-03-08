Opinion: Arsenal should send Dowman out on loan if he cannot get game time

Max Dowman marked his return with an encouraging performance as Arsenal defeated Mansfield in the FA Cup yesterday, impressing despite being deployed in a midfield role.

With Noni Madueke operating on the right wing, Dowman was given the responsibility of influencing the game from midfield. The youngster responded well to the challenge, producing a composed display that highlighted his technical ability and maturity on the ball.

Dowman is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents at the Emirates, and his development continues to generate excitement within the club. Some observers even believe he has the potential to surpass Ethan Nwaneri in terms of long-term impact.

Arsenal’s youth development approach

Arsenal has consistently demonstrated a willingness to promote young players and invest in their development. The club’s academy has produced several notable talents in recent years, and Dowman appears to be among the most highly rated prospects currently progressing through the system.

At the beginning of 2026, the club made the decision to send Ethan Nwaneri on loan to Olympique Marseille. The move came after a period of consideration, with the intention of allowing the young player to gain valuable experience and continue his development in a competitive environment.

The loan spell is expected to help Nwaneri build character and refine his game. If he benefits from regular playing time, Arsenal could ultimately gain from the arrangement when he returns to the club.

Loan move could aid Dowman’s progress

Looking ahead to next season, it remains uncertain whether Nwaneri will be sent out on loan again. Arsenal will likely assess his progress and determine the best pathway for his continued development.

Dowman could potentially benefit from a similar approach. Although he has already spent considerable time training with the first team, regular competitive football at another club might accelerate his growth as a player.

The youngster is viewed as one of the most talented players to emerge from Arsenal’s academy in recent years. A carefully managed loan spell could provide him with the opportunity to gain consistent minutes, improve his experience, and eventually return to the Emirates as a more complete and refined player.