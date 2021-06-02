Opinion: Arsenal should still be insecure about keeping Lacazette after Aubameyang and Willian performances

Arsenal is facing another summer of uncertainty and one of the issues to sort out is the future of Alexandre Lacazette.

The French striker has entered the last year of his current deal at the Emirates and he has worked hard to earn a new one.

After spending years in the shadows of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he emerged as a trustworthy member of the Arsenal squad this season.

After landing his latest deal, Aubameyang suddenly lost his scoring touch, but Lacazette stepped up very well.

The Frenchman had looked to be on his way out of the Emirates when the transfer window reopened.

However, after showing improved scoring form, it is understandable that the club might consider an extension to his current terms.

But Arsenal has to be careful because he wouldn’t be the first player to play well just to earn a new deal.

Aubameyang did that last season when we practically begged him to remain at the club.

As soon as he signed the new deal, goals disappeared from his game and we’re left hoping that we haven’t already seen the best of him.

I am grateful to Lacazette for his performance for the Gunners, but I understand why the club would feel insecure in making him a new offer.

I would personally say we should cash in on him now that he is in fine form, which will have maintained some value.

An article from Ime