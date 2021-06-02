Opinion: Arsenal should still be insecure about keeping Lacazette after Aubameyang and Willian performances

Arsenal is facing another summer of uncertainty and one of the issues to sort out is the future of Alexandre Lacazette.
The French striker has entered the last year of his current deal at the Emirates and he has worked hard to earn a new one.
After spending years in the shadows of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he emerged as a trustworthy member of the Arsenal squad this season.
After landing his latest deal, Aubameyang suddenly lost his scoring touch, but Lacazette stepped up very well.
The Frenchman had looked to be on his way out of the Emirates when the transfer window reopened.
However, after showing improved scoring form, it is understandable that the club might consider an extension to his current terms.
But Arsenal has to be careful because he wouldn’t be the first player to play well just to earn a new deal.
Aubameyang did that last season when we practically begged him to remain at the club.
As soon as he signed the new deal, goals disappeared from his game and we’re left hoping that we haven’t already seen the best of him.
I am grateful to Lacazette for his performance for the Gunners, but I understand why the club would feel insecure in making him a new offer.
I would personally say we should cash in on him now that he is in fine form, which will have maintained some value.
An article from Ime
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
I agree but we can’t go into next season with Auba the only striker in the squad with any kind of record behind him. How confident do we feel that he’ll start playing like his old self? Even when at his best, he was generally better playing from the wing. Nketiah hasn’t shown anything like the level we need, Martinelli hasn’t proven he can play CF yet and it would be crazy to bank on Balogun proving he can be our starting CF for next season, so if Laca goes, we need a serious replacement who could realistically be our main CF.
If we could sell Auba, I’d keep Laca on, new contract or not, and sign another CF. I think that would be our best situation.
@Davi
Lacazette will turn into another Auba if he gets his hands on a new contract. The only reason Martinelli has not succeeded is because we have a bogus coach Arteta who is a stumbling block to every young player in the club.
Re Laca: you know that for sure? I’d rather take my chances on a player who has shown a bit of graft than Auba, who has already proven he won’t.
What happens when Martinelli injures his knee or Balogun suffers fatigue (assuming he’s even capable of leading the line in the PL next season)? We’re stuck with nothing… Doesn’t matter who the coach is, it would be crazy to bank the season on them, not because they’re not good enough, but because they haven’t had time to show they can do the job yet.
The fact that Saka and ESR and Tierney have done well under Arteta appears to have escaped your notice.
We have Martinelli and Balogun, it’s their turn now. Am more excited to see them than Lacazette.
Off topic but genuine question…
Why is Southgate playing players in the friendly that aren’t in the Euro squad? I would think he’d want the group that’s going to Euros to play together as much as possible?
Think he’s resting the man city and Chelsea players because of CL final .
And Man Utd players
11 players rested in total
It’s simple. Give Laca a 1 year extension on the same wages, take it or leave it.
Laca must be sold immediately, along with Eddie, as neither have a logical future with the club; not to mention that Laca has never lived up to the hype and/or his wages…as far as Auba goes, besides a few injury/illness concerns, his reduced numbers are a function of the negative tactics pursued by our current manager…if you don’t believe me just look at the stats, in 2019-20 he played 4312 minutes and had 111 shots, whereas this past season he played 4143 minutes but only had 56 shots…if you don’t have the requisite service or the necessary help, when it comes to getting open looks in crucial areas in and around the box, your numbers will inevitably suffer…Arteta functionally turned Auba into the world’s most expensive decoy…no wonder he wasn’t pleased by what was transpiring, as he knew full-well he was going to face considerable criticism after signing a lucrative deal…there’s no way he would have re-upped unless Arteta gave him some assurances about how the new offensive scheme, with go old Willian onboard, would provide him with ample opportunities
I don’t think any club is willing to pay for Aubameyang and his high salary, so unfortunately we have to sell Lacazette. It’s going to be difficult to find a new CF with Lacazette’s abilities, but we can’t enter the new season with both Aubameyang and Lacazette in the starting line-ups
I also agree that we have to learn from what happened to Walcott, Ozil and Aubameyang, after they got their mega contracts. However, I don’t think Balogun and Martinelli can replace Lacazette, so we’d better gamble on a new CF
OT.. Saka with his first International goal 👏