Opinion – Arsenal should target the domestic cups next term

Arsenal is set for another trophyless season, and the outcome might have been different had they prioritised winning a domestic cup.
Winning the Premier League remains the ultimate goal for the Gunners, but Mikel Arteta’s side has struggled to achieve that ambition. At this stage, they may need to set their sights on a more attainable target.
For three consecutive seasons, Arsenal has fallen short in its bid to win the league title. Given these repeated disappointments, the team must identify an alternative competition where success is more realistic.
It has now been two decades since Arsenal last lifted the Premier League trophy, which explains their relentless pursuit of reclaiming it. However, this long-standing ambition has not altered their situation, and it may be time for a more pragmatic approach. Seeking success in a smaller competition could provide the club with much-needed silverware and boost morale.
If Arsenal were to fully commit to winning both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup next season while securing a top-four finish in the league, it would represent a strong and respectable campaign. These domestic trophies may not carry the same prestige as the Premier League, but winning them would ensure the team has something to celebrate at the end of the season.
Continuing to chase the league title without success is proving exhausting for everyone associated with the club. A shift in focus towards domestic cup competitions next season could allow Arsenal to finally add to their trophy cabinet. By the end of the campaign, they would have tangible success to reflect on, rather than another year of frustration should they once again fall short in the Premier League or the Champions League.
In essence, lowering the target and by extension the standard.
Please continue shifting the goal posts. It suits you perfectly.
Soon, finishing in the top ten will be a season target for us.
#ExcusesFC
#NetflixFC
No, no, no, no, no, and no. One for each paragraph.
Gooner K…! I stopped reading after the second paragraph, where you suggest we should lower our sights and prioritise the cups. So we give up trying to win the Premier League next season because we’ll likely be runners up for the third year running this season? What we should do is try our best in ALL competitions, to win every game and every trophy, what next, perhaps we should bale out of the Champions League because people like you think we will never win it? Actually I’ve just now persevered and read the complete article and it got worse, I just cannot believe anyone would write such tosh !
For me, if your in a competition you should be going all out to win it. All this prioritizing rubbish is a joke.
For one you don’t know which competition you could win in any given season.
And two let’s be honest, with our recent lack of success on the trophy front, we’re hardly in a position to pick and choose which trophy is the more important are we.
Just win a trophy and that would be a start. Come on now! 🙄🤦♂️👍