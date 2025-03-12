Opinion – Arsenal should target the domestic cups next term

Arsenal is set for another trophyless season, and the outcome might have been different had they prioritised winning a domestic cup.

Winning the Premier League remains the ultimate goal for the Gunners, but Mikel Arteta’s side has struggled to achieve that ambition. At this stage, they may need to set their sights on a more attainable target.

For three consecutive seasons, Arsenal has fallen short in its bid to win the league title. Given these repeated disappointments, the team must identify an alternative competition where success is more realistic.

It has now been two decades since Arsenal last lifted the Premier League trophy, which explains their relentless pursuit of reclaiming it. However, this long-standing ambition has not altered their situation, and it may be time for a more pragmatic approach. Seeking success in a smaller competition could provide the club with much-needed silverware and boost morale.

If Arsenal were to fully commit to winning both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup next season while securing a top-four finish in the league, it would represent a strong and respectable campaign. These domestic trophies may not carry the same prestige as the Premier League, but winning them would ensure the team has something to celebrate at the end of the season.

Continuing to chase the league title without success is proving exhausting for everyone associated with the club. A shift in focus towards domestic cup competitions next season could allow Arsenal to finally add to their trophy cabinet. By the end of the campaign, they would have tangible success to reflect on, rather than another year of frustration should they once again fall short in the Premier League or the Champions League.