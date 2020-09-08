Opinion: Arsenal shouldn’t be targeting players from the Championship

Arsenal has recently been linked with moves for Brentford’s duo, David Raya and Said Benrahma (90mins).

Both players are really fine players and they have demonstrated in the Championship, which is one of the toughest second-tier divisions in the world, that they are top players.

Brentford almost gained promotion to the Premier League last season and both players were key to their performances.

Raya is seen as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez should he end up leaving the Emirates, while Benrahma is considered a fine attacking player to add to our team.

I respect the English Championship very much, but I don’t think we should be shopping there.

This is because we are a team that is looking to move higher from where were are now to competing in the Champions League and then for titles.

If these are our aims, we shouldn’t be looking to buy players who play in the division below us.

Our targets should be luring players who are competing for titles in the Premier League or in other top European teams.

Adding players who have won or competing for top honours will only make us a better team, but going a level below is just shopping for mediocrity and expecting something better.

An article from Ime