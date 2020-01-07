Opinion – Arsenal shouldn’t make any signings in the January transfer window

Do Arsenal really need to sign players this January? by Lagos Gooner
It is another transfer window and, as expected, clubs are busy looking out for players who they can either buy outright or bring in on loan. Arsenal has always been a club that never bought the idea of a January transfer window. Under our former French coach, Arsenal found it difficult getting players into the club during winter window transfers; even if they did bring in a player, it is mostly on a loan deal. So, here we have another January transfer window; but should we go over the odds to sign players this January? I don’t think so.
Last January transfer window, we brought in Denis Suarez from Barcelona. We had spent almost the whole transfer window going for him and when we finally got him, we felt we had gotten the exceptional talent who would turn our midfield around; but we were proven wrong in the long run. Suarez came to Arsenal, played a few games and then got injured for the majority of the season. It was a bad business, as far as I am concerned.
Fine, some will argue that we bought Pierre Aubameyang in during a January transfer window but I will counter that argument by saying, if we had not brought in Auba, we would have still done fine that season. We had Lacazette, who was our record signing then and I am so sure that he would have been our first choice striker, if we had not bought Auba and we gave him all the support needed to thrive at Arsenal. I am not against Auba; he has done more than enough to pay Arsenal back but what I just said was that we would have still done fine, without him. So to me, the transfer was just a show of intent, and not a solution to a problem.
The department we seriously need to strengthen at Arsenal is the defence and defensive midfield position, but then even if we don’t strengthen those positions this January, the heavens will not fall. With a long term injury to Chambers, one may be forced to plead with the club to sign a defender this winter but if we do sign a defender, where do we keep Mustafi, Luiz, Holdings, Sokratis and Mavropanos? We still have a good number of players to fill up the defensive spots, until the end of the season.
Don’t get me wrong; I am not against us signing players, but let us sign because there is a good player with a good value, and not because we must sign a player. With the squad we have, we can still positively compete in all competitions until the end of the season. I would like us to lower our expectations and allow Arteta to build the confidence in the players we have at the moment.
The team is starting to play well now and signing a player who can’t break into the team straight away is a waste of transfer money.
Sylvester Kwentua
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
We should go for just 2 players. Just two. Lewis Dunk and Thomas Partey. Lewis Dunk is a must
Holding must be replaced.
Boateng must be better than him.
I have always backed Holding but last night he was awful.
The guy is coming back from and ACL injury, give the guy time. Even though he is able to play he has been out of action for 12 months, of course he is going to be rusty. According to research it will likely be another 6-9 months before he is close to performing how he did prior to his injury.
I challenge you to recover from an ACL injury and be straight back to the player you were immediately following your return to the first team.
Deary me some fans really do not have a clue and are so quick to rite players off!
Well said Will. The guy should get encouragement and support. To get on him about last nights performance is strange. I am happy he got the minutes, I hope he will get more game time in whatever game Arteta sees fit and I have no doubt that Holding doesn’t need our criticism to know he was rusty last night and that he had a poor game when it comes to passing. His positioning was not all that bad but overall there is room for improvement. To get rid of Holding based on one game after this type of injury and this length of layoff is plain dumb IMO.
I find this post misguided. We need a CB. Actively need a CB. Not maybe, not perhaps…but for sure. If there is no-one out there to fit the bill obviously we can’t sign, but if there is we MUST sign. We must hunt a CB down. Our CB’s are poor. Our squad both defensively and in the midfield, is not good enough….Arteta or no Arteta. Our squad is not good enough at the back in REALITY. Socratis, Luiz, Holding. Arghhhhhh!!!!!! Keeping playing Saka as a wing back is not good enough. He is a young man without the defensive, physical or mental attributes. We have no creativity in the midfield. We could lose plenty of games because our confidence has been fragile for some time. Remember the Watford game? We have the worst 3 central defenders in the EPL, Socratis, Luiz and Holding. We SHOULD buy if we can.
Some fans suggest to buy another DM and another CB
We already have too many players of those types. Although some of them are mediocre, Arteta’s system seems able to improve them
Arsenal had better get a towering striker to break a parking bus, because we will have a deadlock in a game sooner or later
We need a miracle and a team effort to get back to top 4. We will not get relegated.
A new CD will need time to get used to the PL. We should not bring in an old stop-gap player who is going to cost us a lot in salary or transfer fees. I think Boateng would be a mistake and another Silvestre.
So if we can find a starter type CD who can play for us for many more years to come, sign him. If not, we don’t have the pockets to waste money on an average one season wonder who has his best years behind him.