Opinion: Arsenal still does not have a winning culture

Arsenal would love to win every competition they will play this season, and the Gunners have been tipped to achieve that level of success in all their matches. The optimism surrounding the club is understandable, given the quality within the squad and the consistency they have shown across competitions. With several of the world’s best stars currently at the Emirates, expectations remain high that they will continue to perform strongly wherever they compete.

The men at the Emirates have already won more games this term than in most other seasons they have played at this same stage, a factor that has reinforced the belief that a trophy could finally arrive before the campaign ends. This sustained run of positive results has created confidence among observers and supporters alike, who see this group as one capable of delivering tangible success rather than simply promising performances.

Success Versus Culture

Despite this progress, winning matches alone does not automatically establish a winning culture at a football club. Even if Arsenal were to lift a trophy at the end of the term, it would not necessarily mean that such a culture has been fully embedded. A winning culture is built over time, through repeated success and the ability to perform under pressure when expectations are at their highest.

In the Premier League, only two teams can genuinely be said to possess that culture, Liverpool and Manchester City, who have proven it consistently over the past few seasons. Their dominance has come not only through strong squads but through a mindset that demands trophies as the minimum standard.

The Next Step for Arsenal

Arsenal appear to be on the cusp of joining that elite group, but potential alone is not enough. Unless winning translates into trophies, it is difficult to argue that the club has truly crossed that threshold. The current Arsenal side, while impressive, has not yet demonstrated the sustained success required to claim such status.

They possess several fine players who make them a strong and competitive team, and one that could realistically win honours. However, until trophies become a regular outcome rather than an aspiration, they remain among the many capable but unproven sides in Europe, where quality is common but genuine dominance is rare.