Opinion: Arsenal, VAR and the night some content creators lost credibility

Have Content Creators Gone Too Far?

Sunday was a bad night for a lot of content creators.

It was an evening where some masks slipped and a few damaged the reputation of their genre.

In the short term, some reacted to West Ham’s disallowed goal in a manner guaranteed to get clicks. Yet it is a dangerous attitude to have when you sacrifice credibility for short-term gain.

Because there are YouTubers who have long campaigned to be taken seriously as part of the media.

That is why certain individuals would have woken up this yesterday knowing they went too far and potentially damaged future career prospects.

Because if you give anyone enough money or place them in front of a camera, almost anyone can rant. That is not a talent.

The real skill is being able to construct an opinion while still respecting professional standards.

The difference between analysis and performance

Compare Sky Sports and TalkSPORT’s respective coverage of the fixture at the London Stadium.

The television host stays impartial and guides the panel through the conversation because he understands his role. Very few viewers are tuning in for the presenter’s personal feelings.

On radio and social media, however, some personalities became so emotional regarding Callum Wilson’s disallowed goal that it almost felt like producers had to remind them they were meant to remain balanced.

Then we are expected to believe that a Spurs guest was so disgusted she needed to leave the set.

An Iron defeat helps Tottenham in their battle to avoid relegation, so why would somebody be furious about a result which directly benefits the club they claim to support?

Think about your own life following football. Have you genuinely known fans become that angry when their own club is not even involved, especially when the outcome actually helps their team?

Are some creators chasing attention over authenticity?

The answer, in many cases, is that it becomes performance.

An act.

A gimmick designed to increase engagement, subscribers and social media traction.

In my opinion, segments on platforms such as DR Sports are often structured around entertainment and rivalry, meaning much of the banter viewers watch is designed to provoke reaction rather than provide genuine analysis.

In those moments, the priority becomes attention.

That is what makes modern football media complicated. Some creators blur the line between authentic support and exaggerated outrage because controversy travels faster online than calm discussion.

Even sadder is the entitlement that sometimes follows.

Not liking the fact Arsenal’s goalkeeper was fouled is completely different from pretending it did not happen.

Fans can debate interpretation all they want, but facts do not suddenly disappear because emotions take over.

Dan Smith

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