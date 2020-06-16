Opinion: Arsenal wasted £5M but it is time to cut the cord

Cedric Soares joined Arsenal on loan in January, despite being injured, and with only a week left to decide whether to extend his stay in North London, I believe we should let him go.

The right-back is yet to feature for our first-team since joining the club, nor has he made the bench or been selected to take part in any of our friendly warm-up games ahead of the restart.

The DailyEcho claims that Arsenal paid a £3.5 Million loan fee with the Saints to bring Cedric in, as well as having paid him £1.5 Million in wages.

Premier League clubs have until June 23 to agree temporary deals for players to see out the remainder of the campaign, and we have so far failed to agree to keep Soares beyond his current deal, which would see him not only leave the club at the end of his loan, but he will also become a free agent on June 30.

Arsenal have a fully fit Hector Bellerin going into the restart, as well as having used Sokratis at right-back before the Coronavirus pandemic kicked in, while Calum Chambers is also believed to have returned to training who was impressing at right-back under former boss Unai Emery this term.

The latter’s return to fitness is a huge boost to our side, as an option at right-back or in the centre, and I simply do not see why we should continue with Soares.

We also Jordi Osie-Tutu impressing on loan in Germany’s second division at present, and Mikel Arteta may need to have a closer look at him ahead of the new season.

Does Soares offer anything to our side at present? With Chambers and Bellerin fit, would he really get a look-in this term?

Patrick