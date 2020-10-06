Opinion: Arsenal were the real winners on deadline day

The transfer deadline day has passed. As it is almost every time, several teams had to rush through some deals, and Arsenal was not left out.

The Gunners sealed the deal for Thomas Partey finally after chasing him all summer.

The Ghanaian midfielder had to forget about loyalty to deposit his release clause in the La Liga headquarters for the move to happen.

He is now an Arsenal player, finally!

There were other transfers like Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles joining Manchester United, but I reckon that Arsenal were the real winners yesterday.

This is because the Gunners signed a player that is essentially the final piece of the jigsaw for them.

Partey is the type of player that this rejuvenated Arsenal team needs at the moment and they went and got him.

Apart from signing Partey, the Gunners were also able to offload the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

These are two players who were unwanted at the club and haven’t made a contribution to the team this season.

So Arsenal has less unwanted players and most of the players that they actually need heading back into the season.

Arsenal has been a better team since we made Mikel Arteta our manager and it was only right that we backed the Spaniard in this transfer window.