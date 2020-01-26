Opinion – Arsenal will make at least two signings this month

With one deal almost done a second one is a very strong possibility.
It looks certain that Pablo Mari will be confirmed as an Arsenal player within the next 24 hours and with five days until the transfer window closes I believe it is very likely that there will be at least one more signing.
It is normal within any transfer window that tens of players get linked with a club of Arsenal’s stature. Some rumours are ridiculous, we all know this but some are persistent and depending on the source, are credible.
For example, if the Daily Star comes out and says that Arsenal is going to sign Gareth Bale, then we can all agree it is rubbish. However, if David Ornstein of the Athletic comes out and says that Arsenal is close to an agreement with Lewis Dunk, then you can feel more confident in that particular piece of speculation.
I cannot say hand on heart that I know of any specific player that is Arsenal bound but there are a few that I have some confidence in, for example, Layvin Kurzawa and Mykola Matviyenko seem very possible and as an outsider, Thomas Lemar.
Now, that does not mean any of them will end up at the Emirates and neither does it mean that an outrageous signing will not happen but based on probability I would suggest that at least one more signing, in addition to Mari, will happen by the end of this month.
It all depends on one’s belief in particular sources I suppose.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’m just interested in Matviyenko, because Arteta has seen how Matviyenko played himself
About Kurzawa and Lemar, I think our scouts just saw them play for several months. Our scouts should have spent longer time in evaluating their targets and they should have done more research on the fan forums
Would you really believe anything said on fan forums, GAI? Do you believe a potentil buyer would base a final decision on such inputs? Must admit, I would be surprised.
I’m pretty sure Mikel Arteta does just that. Before he scouts anyone he will get his assistants and scouts to run through the Fans Forums and check to see if there is any players his WORLDWIDE NETWORK OF SCOUTS has missed.
And I’ve no doubt he bought Mari to play as a right CB so can be an inverted CB.
I thought Kurzawa was off to Juve?
Isnt he?
That Ukrainian kid is the only signing i care about atm.
james
I agree. He looks a good player.
He is good,i watched a video of his,he seems very comfortable with the ball.
Can dribble,shoot and has pace so bonuses.And his height wont be a problem i hope because this guy knows how to use his body.
Would be a very good signing….
COYG
Come Brexit hour(approx) we will know all, or nothing. I am prepared to wait til then, rather than have to suffer these endless and almost all false rumours that so bore and irritate me and other Gooners too. I think Mari is 90% over the line though, and if that means ,as I hope and pray, that we have seen the last of either Mustafi or Sokratis, then its champange opening time! If I never see either of those two chumps ever again in our shirt it will still be too soon. You can add Luiz to that list, with pleasure!