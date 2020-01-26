Opinion – Arsenal will make at least two signings this month

With one deal almost done a second one is a very strong possibility.

It looks certain that Pablo Mari will be confirmed as an Arsenal player within the next 24 hours and with five days until the transfer window closes I believe it is very likely that there will be at least one more signing.

It is normal within any transfer window that tens of players get linked with a club of Arsenal’s stature. Some rumours are ridiculous, we all know this but some are persistent and depending on the source, are credible.

For example, if the Daily Star comes out and says that Arsenal is going to sign Gareth Bale, then we can all agree it is rubbish. However, if David Ornstein of the Athletic comes out and says that Arsenal is close to an agreement with Lewis Dunk, then you can feel more confident in that particular piece of speculation.

I cannot say hand on heart that I know of any specific player that is Arsenal bound but there are a few that I have some confidence in, for example, Layvin Kurzawa and Mykola Matviyenko seem very possible and as an outsider, Thomas Lemar.

Now, that does not mean any of them will end up at the Emirates and neither does it mean that an outrageous signing will not happen but based on probability I would suggest that at least one more signing, in addition to Mari, will happen by the end of this month.

It all depends on one’s belief in particular sources I suppose.