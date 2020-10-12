Opinion: Arsenal youngster faces an uphill task breaking back into the first team

Arsenal’s team has been developing very fast and it seems that Mikel Arteta already has the players that he trusts to play for him.

The Spaniard has achieved success at the Emirates so far and he has been given even more control over the club.

As a player, you will want to be a part of your manager’s plan from the start of the season.

You will go to preseason striving to prove that you can be a part of the team in the coming campaign.

However, if you miss preseason for your team, it can be very tough for you to get back into the team and that might be the case for Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian burst on to the scene last season despite signing as an unknown player in the summer.

He scored 10 goals in 26 games for the Gunners before the season was halted because of coronavirus.

He didn’t play for the club during Project restart before it emerged that he had suffered a long-term injury.

The injury is so severe that he is expected to be out until at least the end of this year or even until the early part of the new year.

Arsenal has moved on from him and the Gunners have achieved success without his input.

Will he be able to force his way into this team when he is back?

Arteta has shown the willingness to give chances to players who impress him, but I still think that Martinelli has his work cut out for him when he returns.

An article from Ime