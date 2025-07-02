Opinion: Arsenal’s 4th signing in 4 seasons from Chelsea – is it too much?

Arsenal officially welcomed Kepa Arrizabalaga to the club on Tuesday, 1st July. The Spanish goalkeeper was signed for £5 million after the club triggered his full release clause. Following an impressive loan spell at Bournemouth, Kepa will now don the iconic red and white for the 2025/26 season. He becomes the club’s first confirmed signing of the summer, with Christian Nørgaard and Martín Zubimendi expected to follow shortly. The 30-year-old is set to provide competition for David Raya, as well as vital cover in the absence of a dependable number two.
All things considered, it is a shrewd piece of business by Arsenal. The club have secured Premier League experience and quality for a relatively modest fee. Kepa arrives in strong form after his exploits at Bournemouth last season. Importantly, his low price allows Arsenal to allocate resources to other key areas, rather than spending upwards of €30 million on someone like Joan Garcia. It is a sensible move, but one that inevitably draws attention to the increasing number of deals between Arsenal and Chelsea.
Arsenal’s Chelsea transfer trend continues
Kepa’s signing means the Gunners have now acquired a Chelsea player in each of the last four consecutive seasons, spanning just two and a half years. Jorginho’s £12 million arrival in early 2023 was followed six months later by Kai Havertz, who joined in a deal worth close to £65 million. The ill-fated loan signing of Raheem Sterling came in the summer of 2024, and now Kepa completes the latest move.
Critics and internet trolls have been quick to brand Arsenal a “dumping ground” for Chelsea cast-offs. However, only Sterling failed to make an impact in North London. Jorginho and Havertz proved valuable contributors, despite scepticism at the time of their arrivals.
Kepa can be a valuable addition under Arteta
In my view, Kepa could become an excellent addition. His ball-playing ability and sharp reflexes are well-suited to Mikel Arteta’s tactical demands. Should he get the nod over Raya at any point, he has the skillset to perform at the highest level. His presence will only raise standards in training and matchday squads alike.
Still, the ongoing reliance on players from Stamford Bridge does raise questions. Is it a coincidence, or the start of an unhealthy transfer pattern?
What do you think, Gooners? Should Arsenal continue to do business with Chelsea?
Benjamin Kenneth
I think Kepa and Havertz were good business. I thought Jorginho was good as well at the time but it was very clear he was way past his best. Kai has his critics and rightfully so, but he’s a good player unfairly maligned much of the time.
Not a fan of the move for Madueke if it’s true. He isn’t going to get in ahead of Saka, is too good to sit on the bench, and doesn’t want to play LW so I don’t see where the value is. Also, I just don’t think he’s that good. Certainly not an upgrade on Martinelli in my opinion.
Madueke is losing the internal competition for the RW position at Chelsea against Neto and Estevao, but maybe he’ll find a new motivation to usurp Saka at Arsenal
If he costs lower than £40m, I think he’d be worth the gamble since he’s a homegrown young player
Otherwise, I’d prefer Berta to search for a hidden gem in South America, as Edu did with Martinelli
4th go back more william, luiz extra 10 points a season cech gallas lets b honest kai is poor where dose he play with a new CF jorginho was weak old & very very drunk sorry slow
First, Kepa will not be wearing the iconic red and white since he is a GK.
I’m overjoyed at this signing, I’m distributing To’ak chocolates to my colleagues at work!
How about looking over and signing Maresca next season?
Will it be Agent Kepa or Bournemouth’s Kepa only time will tell. Ireola and Arteta’s football mentality are poles apart .
With 2 months of the transfer window open, there’s Noni, Mudryk, Nkunku all available, throw some cash that CFC demands and lets get their boys. Why waste money on Gyko or Isaac when somebody is willing to cross the divide while CFC can dance all the way to the bank. We should be good helping neighbors.
Kepa for 5 grand, good business and that keeps Raya happy too. Everybody wins here.
Welcome Kepa.
Kepa is, without doubt the top value for money recruit from Chelsea, and may prove to be a real threat to Raya’s position as our first choice keeper.
It’s not really a question of numbers, is it, but quality.
The latest, Kepa, looks (as far as anyone can tell, as he hasn’t kicked a ball/made a save yet) to be a pretty “good” buy. That said, I don’t think it’s a case of Arsenal has a £71m keeper for £5m etc. – the much higher figure was realised seven years ago.
As for the other fairly recent acquisitions, I’d have both Jorginho and Havertz down as “reasonable” buys, taking into account their performance (and respective fees/salaries). Sterling wasn’t a success as it turned out, but his was only a loan so it’s probably not fair to compare.
I think that the bottom line is in their performance on the pitch, and overall “value” to Arsenal.