Opinion: Arsenal’s 4th signing in 4 seasons from Chelsea – is it too much?

Arsenal officially welcomed Kepa Arrizabalaga to the club on Tuesday, 1st July. The Spanish goalkeeper was signed for £5 million after the club triggered his full release clause. Following an impressive loan spell at Bournemouth, Kepa will now don the iconic red and white for the 2025/26 season. He becomes the club’s first confirmed signing of the summer, with Christian Nørgaard and Martín Zubimendi expected to follow shortly. The 30-year-old is set to provide competition for David Raya, as well as vital cover in the absence of a dependable number two.

All things considered, it is a shrewd piece of business by Arsenal. The club have secured Premier League experience and quality for a relatively modest fee. Kepa arrives in strong form after his exploits at Bournemouth last season. Importantly, his low price allows Arsenal to allocate resources to other key areas, rather than spending upwards of €30 million on someone like Joan Garcia. It is a sensible move, but one that inevitably draws attention to the increasing number of deals between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Arsenal’s Chelsea transfer trend continues

Kepa’s signing means the Gunners have now acquired a Chelsea player in each of the last four consecutive seasons, spanning just two and a half years. Jorginho’s £12 million arrival in early 2023 was followed six months later by Kai Havertz, who joined in a deal worth close to £65 million. The ill-fated loan signing of Raheem Sterling came in the summer of 2024, and now Kepa completes the latest move.

Critics and internet trolls have been quick to brand Arsenal a “dumping ground” for Chelsea cast-offs. However, only Sterling failed to make an impact in North London. Jorginho and Havertz proved valuable contributors, despite scepticism at the time of their arrivals.

Kepa can be a valuable addition under Arteta

In my view, Kepa could become an excellent addition. His ball-playing ability and sharp reflexes are well-suited to Mikel Arteta’s tactical demands. Should he get the nod over Raya at any point, he has the skillset to perform at the highest level. His presence will only raise standards in training and matchday squads alike.

Still, the ongoing reliance on players from Stamford Bridge does raise questions. Is it a coincidence, or the start of an unhealthy transfer pattern?

What do you think, Gooners? Should Arsenal continue to do business with Chelsea?

