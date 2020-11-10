Opinion: Arsenal’s current goal drought is relegation form

Arsenal is currently struggling for form in front of goal after their season started with a 3-0 win over Fulham.

This season is one campaign that they were supposed to get back inside the top four, the very least of their expected achievements and they did start the campaign on a bright note.

The Gunners have, however, been struggling in front of goal for their last four league matches.

Specifically, their last four league games have yielded just one goal, and it came from the penalty spot against Manchester United.

With the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leading the line, we should be scoring goals.

It is ok for teams to go through dry periods in front of the goal, but that is also one of the reasons why teams get relegated.

The teams who win championships or finish at the top end of championship tables are those that score goals.

With a record of no goals from open play in four matches, we are heading for a relegation battle guys.

I don’t know what Mikel Arteta will do after the international break, even if it will take playing Aubameyang as a centre forward, but we have to get back to scoring goals else we will continue to fall down the league table.

An article from Ime