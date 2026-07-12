Opinion: Arsenal’s England stars answered the call when it mattered most

England may have needed another Jude Bellingham masterclass to overcome Norway, but Arsenal’s representatives also played an important role in helping the Three Lions reach the 2026 World Cup semi-finals.

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze all made valuable contributions during a dramatic night in Miami, and Liam Harding believes the Gunners once again did both club and country proud.

Arsenal’s players rose to the occasion

Last night, England marginally beat Norway 2-1 after extra time to book their place in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals, where they will face Argentina.

It certainly wasn’t Thomas Tuchel’s side at their fluent best.

After 36 minutes, Norway took a surprise lead when Andreas Schjelderup’s looping cross-shot beat Jordan Pickford and nestled into the top corner. Thankfully, Jude Bellingham responded in first-half stoppage time, driving into the box before firing an equaliser into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

With England struggling to gain control, Tuchel made a bold double substitution at half-time.

Declan Rice, who showed immense courage to complete the opening 45 minutes while battling a stomach illness, made way for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. At the same time, Chelsea’s Noni Madueke was replaced by Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka as England searched for greater attacking urgency.

Rice deserves enormous credit for putting the team first. Even though he clearly wasn’t at full fitness, he still gave everything before making way at the interval.

Saka and Eze helped change the game

Both substitutes made an immediate difference.

Eze produced a disciplined display through the middle, injecting fresh energy into England’s attacking play while also working tirelessly without the ball. According to ESPN’s statistics, he made five recoveries, an impressive return for an attacking midfielder, while also creating two important opportunities.

Saka was equally influential after replacing Madueke.

The Arsenal winger immediately offered greater width and purpose down England’s right-hand side, finishing the match with an 82 per cent passing accuracy while forcing two important saves from Norway. He also came agonisingly close to creating what would have been the winning goal in normal time, delivering a superb low cross across the six-yard box that neither Harry Kane nor Eze could convert.

With penalties looming, Jude Bellingham once again proved England’s match-winner, reacting quickest after Ørjan Nyland spilled Morgan Rogers’ long-range effort to score the decisive goal and seal a 2-1 victory.

Ultimately, the scoreline didn’t fully reflect the chaos of the contest.

Underdogs Norway were unfortunate not to take England all the way, with the Three Lions often struggling in the demanding 34-degree Florida heat.

However, England found a way to win, and Arsenal’s players certainly played their part.

Rice’s determination, combined with the impact made by Saka and Eze from the bench, showed exactly why Gunners continue to play such an important role on the international stage.

Bring on Argentina.

Liam Harding

What did you make of the performances from Arsenal’s England contingent, Gooners? Let us know your player ratings and thoughts in the comments below.

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