Opinion: Arsenal’s inconsistency is a managerial problem which the right motivation can fix

Arsenal has just ended an inconsistent season and there is a lot of blame on the players for delivering poor performances.

Some fans and pundits think the players are simply not good enough to help the club achieve their goals.

It is accepted that Mikel Arteta is leading a group of players who aren’t up to scratch.

This same group of players was presumably responsible for Unai Emery’s poor stint, even though we blamed the current Villarreal manager then.

The inconsistency that these players showed under their former manager is still their problem today.

But I believe that the manager is still the difference between a team that can stay consistent in delivering fine performances and one that cannot.

I say this because I have noticed that Arsenal players almost always perform at their best when it seems a loss would cost Arteta his job or prove too much for their fans to take.

For example, we won our last five league games of the season, including a win at Chelsea.

We were also unbeaten in our last six games of the campaign in all competitions and that says a lot about what these players can achieve.

What we need now is for Arteta to get these players motivated to win every match or sack him and install a manager that can achieve that.

An article from Ime