Opinion: Arsenal’s Mental Block and Why the EFL Cup Could Break It

February is just around the corner and Arsenal remain in every major cup competition, while also sitting top of the Premier League. That can mean only one thing. Arsenal are increasingly being linked with the possibility of an unprecedented quadruple. As things stand, the Gunners are among the favourites in all four competitions, such has been their consistency this season.
However, when our recent league form is analysed in isolation, the pressure already appears to be creeping in. Consecutive draws against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest were followed by a crushing defeat to Manchester United last Sunday. Those league fixtures were sandwiched between cup ties, all of which Arsenal won comfortably. Having come agonisingly close in recent years, the league title remains the top priority, and there is little doubt Mikel Arteta would have preferred maximum points from those league games. That would have put Arsenal 11 points clear of Manchester City, effectively placing one hand on the title.
Pressure, patterns and a mental block
Regardless of how well we have played, there is no denying this team lacks proven title-winning know how. Pound for pound, few sides can rival Arsenal on the pitch, but when it truly matters, nerves have often crept in. That was evident in the last three league games, particularly against United. After taking the lead, the Gunners ceded territory and retreated into their shell.
The two matches prior also saw the return of the notorious horseshoe of death, endless sideways passing and recycled possession with little penetration. While it is still January and several factors can explain this domestic wobble, I would argue the biggest issue is psychological. Going so many years without major silverware has created a mental block.
Why the EFL Cup could change everything
With that in mind, winning the EFL Cup could prove monumental. Lifting the trophy would give Arteta’s side the boost required to develop a winning habit. The key word is belief. A belief that strong performances can be turned into tangible success. That confidence would spread through the fanbase and cycle straight back into the players.
Having already beaten Chelsea in the first leg, Arsenal have one foot in the final. To win the competition for the first time in 33 years, the Gunners must overcome the Blues at home on 3 February.
Winning the next two matches would not only deliver silverware, but also provide vital momentum for the rest of the season.
Benjamin Kenneth
Chelsea are still in it .
It’s a 1 nil lead, we still need to be perfect to book a Wembley date.! I think we will end up drawing that game which will be enough.
I have a feeling that if we win against Leeds convincingly, we will go on a pretty good winning streak.
The tie against Chelsea is not over but I believe we will find a way to qualify.
Facing Man City in Wembley won’t be easy. I believe Newcastle can not turn the 2 goal deficit around at the Etihad so it should be us vs Man City.
Let’s see how the boys respond to this recent slump, starting with Leeds tomorrow.
Arteta took the decision to change goalkeepers to which many took exception but he was proven to be correct appointing Raya as number1. Perhaps he should bench Odegaard and appoint Rice the captain /or Magalhaes and show he’s no respecter of past-performances or past reputation(s). This step albeit controversial would be decisive and reflect how we WILL be 2027 moving forward: Rice will be ARS and ENG captain plus added to this he drove West Ham to honors and none would doubt him doing the same with our run-in for cup and premiership title.
Odegaard YOU are the weakest link so Goodbye … but only with regards to the armband.
The armband is all that it is, just the armband, it means nowt, as we and the team know who the on pitch leaders are.