Opinion: Arsenal’s Mental Block and Why the EFL Cup Could Break It

February is just around the corner and Arsenal remain in every major cup competition, while also sitting top of the Premier League. That can mean only one thing. Arsenal are increasingly being linked with the possibility of an unprecedented quadruple. As things stand, the Gunners are among the favourites in all four competitions, such has been their consistency this season.

However, when our recent league form is analysed in isolation, the pressure already appears to be creeping in. Consecutive draws against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest were followed by a crushing defeat to Manchester United last Sunday. Those league fixtures were sandwiched between cup ties, all of which Arsenal won comfortably. Having come agonisingly close in recent years, the league title remains the top priority, and there is little doubt Mikel Arteta would have preferred maximum points from those league games. That would have put Arsenal 11 points clear of Manchester City, effectively placing one hand on the title.

Pressure, patterns and a mental block

Regardless of how well we have played, there is no denying this team lacks proven title-winning know how. Pound for pound, few sides can rival Arsenal on the pitch, but when it truly matters, nerves have often crept in. That was evident in the last three league games, particularly against United. After taking the lead, the Gunners ceded territory and retreated into their shell.

The two matches prior also saw the return of the notorious horseshoe of death, endless sideways passing and recycled possession with little penetration. While it is still January and several factors can explain this domestic wobble, I would argue the biggest issue is psychological. Going so many years without major silverware has created a mental block.

Why the EFL Cup could change everything

With that in mind, winning the EFL Cup could prove monumental. Lifting the trophy would give Arteta’s side the boost required to develop a winning habit. The key word is belief. A belief that strong performances can be turned into tangible success. That confidence would spread through the fanbase and cycle straight back into the players.

Having already beaten Chelsea in the first leg, Arsenal have one foot in the final. To win the competition for the first time in 33 years, the Gunners must overcome the Blues at home on 3 February.

Winning the next two matches would not only deliver silverware, but also provide vital momentum for the rest of the season.

