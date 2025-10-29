Opinion: Arsenal’s narrow wins might not be the good thing we think

Arsenal supporters have relished their recent run of narrow victories, particularly those secured through well-executed set pieces, even though the team has struggled to create much from open play. The Gunners have become increasingly reliant on these moments, turning limited chances into valuable points as they continue their pursuit of silverware this season.

The current Arsenal squad boasts some of the most talented attackers in the Premier League, and the club made significant investment in the summer with the arrival of a new striker. Understandably, fans are eager to see more attacking fluidity and creativity in open play, with the expectation that the new signing will be supplied with regular opportunities to score.

The Set-Piece Success and Its Hidden Risks

Despite their attacking talent, Arsenal’s creativity from open play has not reached the level many anticipated. Their success has instead come from discipline and precision during set-piece situations, where detailed planning and rehearsed routines have yielded decisive goals. This approach has enabled them to secure important wins, reinforcing the notion that consistency and results matter more than style.

However, the reliance on such fine margins brings inherent risks. A series of narrow victories can just as easily turn into frustrating draws or defeats if the opposition learns to nullify those routines. While supporters are content to celebrate wins, even when performances are less convincing, there remains a growing awareness that the team must rediscover a balance between structure and creativity.

The Need for Greater Attacking Output

In a demanding Premier League campaign, there will inevitably be periods when Arsenal’s defensive stability is tested. During such times, the ability to score freely could prove crucial. The Gunners will need to find alternative ways to break teams down, ensuring that their success is not overly dependent on set-piece situations.

Opponents are already beginning to study Arsenal’s routines closely, and it is only a matter of time before some discover effective countermeasures. When that happens, Arteta’s side must demonstrate versatility and inventiveness in attack. If they can combine their current efficiency with renewed creativity from open play, Arsenal will not only remain competitive but also strengthen their credentials as genuine title contenders.

