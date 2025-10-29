Opinion: Arsenal’s narrow wins might not be the good thing we think

Arsenal supporters have relished their recent run of narrow victories, particularly those secured through well-executed set pieces, even though the team has struggled to create much from open play. The Gunners have become increasingly reliant on these moments, turning limited chances into valuable points as they continue their pursuit of silverware this season.
The current Arsenal squad boasts some of the most talented attackers in the Premier League, and the club made significant investment in the summer with the arrival of a new striker. Understandably, fans are eager to see more attacking fluidity and creativity in open play, with the expectation that the new signing will be supplied with regular opportunities to score.
The Set-Piece Success and Its Hidden Risks
Despite their attacking talent, Arsenal’s creativity from open play has not reached the level many anticipated. Their success has instead come from discipline and precision during set-piece situations, where detailed planning and rehearsed routines have yielded decisive goals. This approach has enabled them to secure important wins, reinforcing the notion that consistency and results matter more than style.
However, the reliance on such fine margins brings inherent risks. A series of narrow victories can just as easily turn into frustrating draws or defeats if the opposition learns to nullify those routines. While supporters are content to celebrate wins, even when performances are less convincing, there remains a growing awareness that the team must rediscover a balance between structure and creativity.
The Need for Greater Attacking Output
In a demanding Premier League campaign, there will inevitably be periods when Arsenal’s defensive stability is tested. During such times, the ability to score freely could prove crucial. The Gunners will need to find alternative ways to break teams down, ensuring that their success is not overly dependent on set-piece situations.
Opponents are already beginning to study Arsenal’s routines closely, and it is only a matter of time before some discover effective countermeasures. When that happens, Arteta’s side must demonstrate versatility and inventiveness in attack. If they can combine their current efficiency with renewed creativity from open play, Arsenal will not only remain competitive but also strengthen their credentials as genuine title contenders.
I agree that while the team are currently enjoying success with their set-piece routines, an over reliance on them and failure to start scoring from open play more often could potentially become a problem as the season wears on.
Time will tell of course, but it’s hard to see an over reliance on set-piece goals being enough alone to get the trophy’s that the club crave.
When goals are scored, there is less need to push forward for more, especially when you have the best defence around. Add up our total goals scored to see where we actually are
EPL managers have smartly been using ultra-defensive tactics to counter Arteta’s inverted-fullback system. Atletico Madrid, which was the last team who tried to play a bit more openly against us, failed miserably
I’m sure our EPL competitors have been analyzing our set-piece approach. This is why we need to score more open-play goals soon, which could be done by starting high-risk attackers like Madueke and Jesus
When you are faced with sides with ten men behind the ball it becomes very difficult to create clear cut chances to convert into goals.As fatigue sets in ,particularly in the final quarter of game time, spaces tend to emerge and its up to our players to finish off the job during this period when even the most defensive minded sides tend to push men forward in an attempt to take something from the game.Nowadays virtually every player ,including forwards, are allocated defensive duties which was not the case thirty years ago.In essence, football has become more defensive than hitherto and i suspect the days of producing a string of convincing wins is too much to ask ,particularly in such a competitive League .Against Athle tico Madrid , we cashed in as they threw caution to the wind, but this rarely happens with the opposition at the Emirates where escaping with one point is seen as a bonus.As !ong as we win i am sure most of our fans will be happy at the end of day.
I agree with you, this notion that we rely on set pieces to me is wrong, we play offensively but when the opposition sits we tend to get corners or free kicks and we are good at it, it’s not like we run with the ball to the corner flag hoping for a corner. Arteta is taking advantage and maximizing with what the game sets out
To you and Grandad
💯