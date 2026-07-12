Opinion: Arsenal’s Premier League triumph still hasn’t fully sunk in

Arsenal finally ended their long wait for Premier League glory by lifting the title last season, but for many supporters the achievement still feels almost surreal.

After years of near misses and heartbreak, Liam Harding admits the reality of seeing the Gunners crowned champions still hasn’t quite sunk in.

A dream many of us waited years to see

After Arsenal won the league back in May for the first time in a generation, it felt surreal. Yet, personally, it still hasn’t fully sunk in.

For three years on the trot we fell short of the ultimate prize, which was deeply disheartening, and of course we also finished runners-up twice during the 2010s. Last season, though, the Gunners finally lifted the Premier League title, and even writing those words still feels strange.

When we dropped crucial points against Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth, losing 2-1 on both occasions towards the end of the 2025/26 campaign, it honestly felt like the title had slipped through our fingers once again. Watching that unfold was almost soul-crushing.

At times I genuinely found myself wondering whether we would ever win the league again.

Thankfully, history proved me wrong.

Every supporter dreams of seeing their club become champions, but not every club gets that opportunity. Since the Football League began in 1888, only 24 clubs have won England’s top flight, with Arsenal now doing so on 14 occasions.

As a 24-year-old, although I was alive when Arsenal completed the Invincibles season in 2003/04, I wasn’t even two years old and have no conscious memory of it. The same applies to the 2005 FA Cup triumph.

Personally, I only started fully supporting Arsenal when I was 10 after randomly developing an interest in football. Ironically, one of my earliest memories was watching Arsène Wenger’s side lose 3-1 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16, yet somehow that only strengthened my connection with the club.

The title celebrations made it all feel worthwhile

From day one, I dreamed of seeing Arsenal win the Premier League.

While attending the club’s Togetherness Project during the redesign of the Emirates Stadium banners in 2022/23, I remember discussions about celebrating Arsenal’s record 14 FA Cup triumphs on one of the displays.

One person, however, suggested to some of the club’s senior officials that Arsenal should instead focus on winning the league, a sentiment I completely agreed with.

I also suggested celebrating Arsenal’s incredible league hat-trick of the 1930s on one of the banners. I was told it was “a good idea”, although it didn’t make the final design.

Fast forward a few years and around 200,000 supporters gathered outside the Emirates to celebrate Arsenal’s first league title in 22 years.

Looking back now, that feels far more special than any banner ever could.

It would be fantastic if Arsenal could retain the title next season and perhaps even build the foundations for another period of domestic dominance. Given the quality Arteta has assembled, there is every reason to believe the Gunners can challenge again.

Only Manchester City have managed to win four consecutive Premier League titles, but perhaps one day Arsenal can achieve something similar.

Only time will tell.

For now, though, I’m simply excited for the new season and quietly confident Arsenal can begin their title defence with victory over newly promoted Coventry City on the opening weekend of the 2026/27 campaign.

This surely has to be one of the greatest periods to be an Arsenal supporter.

Liam Harding

What were your favourite memories from Arsenal’s Premier League-winning season, Gooners? Let us know in the comments below.

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