Opinion: Arsenal’s problem might be trying to change an old culture too quickly

This isn’t the best of times to be an Arsenal fan. Personally, I am no longer so eager to watch our games.

I am not even worried about losing games anymore, what worries me is the lack of cutting edge in front of goal that we have developed.

Truthfully, when we were winning games like the match against Liverpool during Project Restart, we lauded our team for defending well against the league’s champions, we should have thought about a time like this.

In that game, we didn’t care that our team took only a few shots and scored only when Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk were complacent.

Now we are worried that our team doesn’t score, we probably should celebrate like we did the other time because after all, we don’t concede too many goals as well.

That being said, I think the problem that we have now isn’t new.

The reason why we signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette is because we needed more goals in our team, so goal scoring has been a problem for some time.

The problem now is that Mikel Arteta came in and won trophies by “changing our culture”, now we have bigger expectations, and the players cannot deliver because they overachieved when they won those trophies.

I agree with the change of culture that Arteta wants to bring, I see it as changing a losing culture to a winning one.

But that will take time and now that reality has hit us that we are not as good as we thought we were because we won two trophies, let us all calm down and let Arteta rebuild the team.

An article from Ime