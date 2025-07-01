Opinion: Arsenal’s signing of Danish international hints at Myles Lewis-Skelly’s role next season

Arsenal have already completed a deal for Brentford’s Christian Nørgaard pending an official announcement. The Danish international will make the short trip north-east after spending six years in west London. The fee agreed between the two parties is reportedly in the region of €11 million, as he had two years remaining on his Brentford contract. The club captain was keen to remain at the Bees but reportedly changed his stance when the Gunners expressed interest. The signing at that price is a shrewd bit of business from Arsenal’s point of view, considering the need to add depth and cover to the midfield. The Danish international will help to cover gaps left in Arsenal’s midfield after the departure of Thomas Partey & Jorginho.
Nørgaard in, Partey out
Christian Nørgaard’s impending arrival, along with Thomas Partey’s departure, has coincided with Myles Lewis-Skelly signing a new deal at the club. The 18-year-old recently penned new terms after his previous contract was due for expiry next summer. A five-year contract was signed, and the deal will reportedly make him one of the highest-paid teenagers in the world. After a sensational debut campaign in which he became a first-team regular as well as an England international, supporters will be delighted over his new deal amid interest from Real Madrid. The youngster will now look to build on his debut campaign by establishing himself as a fixture in the Arsenal starting eleven. In exactly which position he does it, however, remains to be seen. The Hale Ender is predominantly a midfielder, playing in that position all through academy level before making his first-team debut. As a result of absent personnel, Lewis-Skelly was thrust into the starting line-up at left-back. The bulk of his appearances have come in that position ever since, as he made the role his own.
Midfield ambitions on hold?
Often deployed as an inverted full-back, he has displayed his suitability to a defensive midfield role. Due to his exceptional strength, stamina, and composure on the ball, the youngster has been touted to make the return back to midfield in the coming years. Some have even tipped him to make the switch next season and become Thomas Partey’s long-term successor. The latter might become an eventuality, but the arrival of Nørgaard means it just might not happen next season. Martin Zubimendi will be the undisputed first-choice defensive midfielder, while the Dane will serve as back-up. As a result, Myles Lewis-Skelly will continue at left-back and will face competition from Riccardo Calafiori for a starting berth. The youngster does not turn 19 until September, which means he has ample time to stake his claim in the Arsenal midfield in the long term. For now, however, he is set to continue his burgeoning career at full-back. That said, you cannot rule him out making a few appearances there next season.
Would love to get your opinions, should Lewis-Skelly’s integration into midfield commence next season?
Benjamin Kenneth
MLS is a dorminant,aggresive but highly talented youngstar. Arsenal is lucky to have him. I believe he can play anywhere on the pitch, bar goal keeping. He has the future at his feet.
I would like to see him be played in the midfield, but to do that I believe that the club need to go and buy an actual left back, none of this playing a player who is versatile and can play there.
We had one, his name was Tierney. But sadly was underused for one reason or another. The reason I want a proper left back is because I just don’t see either Calafiori or Kiwior as natural left backs.
If we sign a left back, then hopefully Skelly will get a midfield birth, where I believe that he’ll really have the chance to blossom.
I know that some will see me saying get another left back as a negative, but I believe it’s needed as explained earlier.
Derek, Calafiori is a natural LB. He had one season as a CB before we bought him.
Herr Drier,
That may be the case, but for me I just don’t get the vibe seeing him at left back Yet when he covered for Saliba late last season, he looked far more comfortable at Centre back for me.
So we’re going to have to agree to disagree on this occasion. 👍
I think he will stay at LB and just rotate with Calafiori. Rotate in the Arteta sense of the term anyway, which means play one constantly until they’re injured and then play the other one.
Whether its MLS or Calafiori at LB, they will be targeted by our opponents as being potential weak links in our back four.Last season we conceded numerous goals down our left flank whereas we were very difficult to penetrate on the right with Timber in place and Saliba backing him up when necessary.Gabriel was left exposed with our LB absent on inversion duties time and time again but fortunately for us he managed to dig us out of trouble before real damage was done.
I’m really not a fan of the inverted LB, Grandad. It worked for a couple of seasons but teams have grown wise to it and it no longer has the same effectiveness. I think a change in tactic is required but doubt that is going to happen anytime soon.
I would be in favour of a stable back 3 with either Calafiori operating in the LCB role or White/Timber in the other. This could provide great rotation options as it would provide all of the defenders a bit of rest, if they were rotated properly. But again I doubt that is going to happen.
Perhaps significantly Ben,its interesting to note that Liverpool and Man City have signed two of the best overlapping left backs in the League so they are unlikely to use the inversion tactics favoured by Arteta and the curent Chelsea Manager.