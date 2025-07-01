Opinion: Arsenal’s signing of Danish international hints at Myles Lewis-Skelly’s role next season

Arsenal have already completed a deal for Brentford’s Christian Nørgaard pending an official announcement. The Danish international will make the short trip north-east after spending six years in west London. The fee agreed between the two parties is reportedly in the region of €11 million, as he had two years remaining on his Brentford contract. The club captain was keen to remain at the Bees but reportedly changed his stance when the Gunners expressed interest. The signing at that price is a shrewd bit of business from Arsenal’s point of view, considering the need to add depth and cover to the midfield. The Danish international will help to cover gaps left in Arsenal’s midfield after the departure of Thomas Partey & Jorginho.

Nørgaard in, Partey out

Christian Nørgaard’s impending arrival, along with Thomas Partey’s departure, has coincided with Myles Lewis-Skelly signing a new deal at the club. The 18-year-old recently penned new terms after his previous contract was due for expiry next summer. A five-year contract was signed, and the deal will reportedly make him one of the highest-paid teenagers in the world. After a sensational debut campaign in which he became a first-team regular as well as an England international, supporters will be delighted over his new deal amid interest from Real Madrid. The youngster will now look to build on his debut campaign by establishing himself as a fixture in the Arsenal starting eleven. In exactly which position he does it, however, remains to be seen. The Hale Ender is predominantly a midfielder, playing in that position all through academy level before making his first-team debut. As a result of absent personnel, Lewis-Skelly was thrust into the starting line-up at left-back. The bulk of his appearances have come in that position ever since, as he made the role his own.

Midfield ambitions on hold?

Often deployed as an inverted full-back, he has displayed his suitability to a defensive midfield role. Due to his exceptional strength, stamina, and composure on the ball, the youngster has been touted to make the return back to midfield in the coming years. Some have even tipped him to make the switch next season and become Thomas Partey’s long-term successor. The latter might become an eventuality, but the arrival of Nørgaard means it just might not happen next season. Martin Zubimendi will be the undisputed first-choice defensive midfielder, while the Dane will serve as back-up. As a result, Myles Lewis-Skelly will continue at left-back and will face competition from Riccardo Calafiori for a starting berth. The youngster does not turn 19 until September, which means he has ample time to stake his claim in the Arsenal midfield in the long term. For now, however, he is set to continue his burgeoning career at full-back. That said, you cannot rule him out making a few appearances there next season.

Would love to get your opinions, should Lewis-Skelly’s integration into midfield commence next season?

Benjamin Kenneth

