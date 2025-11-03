Opinion: Arsenal’s Six-Point Lead Does Not Make Them Automatic Title Favourites

At present, Arsenal are on a seven-match Premier League winning streak and sit top of the EPL table, six points clear of second place (Man City) and seven ahead of third and fourth (Liverpool and Bournemouth).

At the beginning of the 2025-26 season, Arsenal lost their second match to Liverpool and drew with Manchester City in their third. After five Premier League games, they had collected only ten points, five behind the early leaders who had fifteen.

Fortunately for the Gunners, within two games they were back on top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Liverpool. The Reds then lost two matches in succession, allowing Arsenal to extend their advantage and consolidate their position at the summit. This form has taken their winning run to seven league games without conceding a single goal.

Avoiding complacency

My opinion may differ from that of other Arsenal fans, pundits or commentators, but I must make my feelings clear. A six-point lead can quickly disappear if complacency sets in. Two poor results could change the narrative entirely and bring renewed pressure on the players, both mentally and psychologically.

To avoid that, Arsenal’s players and staff must approach every match as if it were a cup final, giving their absolute best in every game. That is the mentality required to win major silverware.

Arsenal’s squad depth has improved remarkably since the summer transfer window, arguably the best it has been in over two decades. However, when compared with rivals such as Liverpool, Manchester City and even Chelsea, it is fair to say that Arsenal’s squad depth can be rated among the best, but not necessarily the best. The level of investment and reinforcement across other top clubs remains a key factor in this season’s title race.

Defensive strength and areas to improve

A big congratulations must go to Arsenal’s defence and defensive midfielders for their outstanding performances and record-breaking run, which form the cornerstone of the club’s success so far. The back line has consistently made Arsenal serious title contenders for several seasons, and they are improving each year.

However, while the team have become far more solid defensively, they are not scoring goals as freely as in previous campaigns. Improvement in one department should not mean decline in another – all areas of the team must progress together. If Arsenal are to stay top until the end of the season, goal scoring must improve. Without finding the net regularly, a few draws could soon disrupt the momentum and damage the title challenge.

Injuries to key players, particularly in midfield, must also be addressed. Those positions are vital in easing the defensive load and ensuring smooth transitions from defence to attack to create scoring opportunities.

Finally, while Arsenal fans appreciate the work done by the management team to strengthen the squad in the summer, there is still room for further reinforcement in the midfield and forward positions – particularly the numbers seven, ten and eleven.

This season should be Arsenal’s season. The team must continue to reign supremely and restore the pride of North London once and for all.

Let’s discuss in the comments.

Tom Ibor

Cross River State, Nigeria

