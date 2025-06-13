Opinion: Arsenal’s summer has been full of noise and no substance 

Arsenal have been strongly linked with numerous players this summer, yet the club has yet to complete the signing of a single player. This has raised concerns among some sections of the fanbase, especially since other Premier League rivals have already made early moves in the transfer market.

Manchester City have reportedly secured four new signings ahead of the Club World Cup, while Liverpool and Manchester United have each confirmed at least one addition to their respective squads. In contrast, Arsenal are yet to announce any reinforcements, despite consistent links to various high-profile players.

Pressure Mounts to Strengthen the Squad

There is a shared desire among supporters for Arsenal to win silverware in the upcoming campaign, but achieving that will require more than hope. A key issue that most observers agree upon is the need for a new striker. Reports continue to associate Arsenal with Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, both of whom have been widely discussed as possible arrivals.

However, signing both players is not a realistic scenario. Financial and tactical considerations suggest the club will need to select just one, yet a definitive decision has not been announced. The lack of clarity on this front is contributing to growing frustration, particularly as time progresses.

Missed Opportunities and Ongoing Speculation

Earlier this year, there were strong rumours that Arsenal had made progress in a deal for Martin Zubimendi, with suggestions that an agreement had been reached for the summer. Despite these claims, no official confirmation has been provided by the club, and the midfielder remains at Real Sociedad.

Additionally, the goalkeeper position remains unresolved. Arsenal had been tipped to sign Joan Garcia once the transfer window reopened. However, he has since committed to a move to Barcelona, leaving the Gunners without one of their rumoured top targets.

Arsenal continue to be linked with several players, but with no signings finalised so far, there is increasing concern that they may end the summer acquiring players who other top clubs passed over. Time remains, but decisive action will be essential to ensure the squad is adequately strengthened.

