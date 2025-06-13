Opinion: Arsenal’s summer has been full of noise and no substance 

Arsenal have been strongly linked with numerous players this summer, yet the club has yet to complete the signing of a single player. This has raised concerns among some sections of the fanbase, especially since other Premier League rivals have already made early moves in the transfer market.
Manchester City have reportedly secured four new signings ahead of the Club World Cup, while Liverpool and Manchester United have each confirmed at least one addition to their respective squads. In contrast, Arsenal are yet to announce any reinforcements, despite consistent links to various high-profile players.
Pressure Mounts to Strengthen the Squad
There is a shared desire among supporters for Arsenal to win silverware in the upcoming campaign, but achieving that will require more than hope. A key issue that most observers agree upon is the need for a new striker. Reports continue to associate Arsenal with Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, both of whom have been widely discussed as possible arrivals.
However, signing both players is not a realistic scenario. Financial and tactical considerations suggest the club will need to select just one, yet a definitive decision has not been announced. The lack of clarity on this front is contributing to growing frustration, particularly as time progresses.
Missed Opportunities and Ongoing Speculation
Earlier this year, there were strong rumours that Arsenal had made progress in a deal for Martin Zubimendi, with suggestions that an agreement had been reached for the summer. Despite these claims, no official confirmation has been provided by the club, and the midfielder remains at Real Sociedad.
Additionally, the goalkeeper position remains unresolved. Arsenal had been tipped to sign Joan Garcia once the transfer window reopened. However, he has since committed to a move to Barcelona, leaving the Gunners without one of their rumoured top targets.
Arsenal continue to be linked with several players, but with no signings finalised so far, there is increasing concern that they may end the summer acquiring players who other top clubs passed over. Time remains, but decisive action will be essential to ensure the squad is adequately strengthened.
Stop quacking. Please.
Liverpool signing Leverkusen Florians Wirtz, is going to turn this transfer window on its head for more than one reason.
The Merseyside club improve instantly, but it also shows Arsenal reported war chest of over £300 mill is realistic
Nothing new from Arsenal always sitting on the fence and end up buying more Chelsea rejects.
I’m sure Zubimendi is ‘done’ in principle but can’t be finalised until the end of the month because of Sociadad’s accounting situation. The striker situation appears to be a bit of a faff with us apparently negotiating for both Gyökeres and Sesko at the same time, which is either us being undecided on one or the other or just plainly inept and possibly losing out on both.
GB, I’m surprised by your negativity!!
There was no need for us to sign anyone in the early transfer window, as we don’t feature in the world club competition and werr sensible in waiting for this nonsense country league nonsense competition to finish.
What if any of the recent signings get injured and out for the season?
I believe we’ve signed Zubimendi for £59 million and we’re looking to buy Sesko and Gyokes for around £180 million,bringing the total to the rumoured £240 million figure that has been suggested.
Why do I think this is the case?
Because we are earning from last year’s injury crisis and if we only bought one striker and he got injured, we would be back to square one.
I may be totally wrong, but let’s wait and see.
‘Summer’ – summer has been two weeks long so far.
Relax.
Even when AW was in charge, we have always tried to emulate the success of PV, TH in finding gems and selling them on for more money. I honestly think that the Kroenke do not put the money up that is advertised year in year out, and it’s just a distraction for the fans, and that the Manager and recruitment staff are scurrying around trying to get the best for what they have available for the pot of money they have available for the positions they need to fill, as I have mentioned before, start window shopping in Harrods and buy from Aldi, Middle Isle
I hope it different this year, but the same form is happening time and time again
AW was no skinflint. Hell, until the stadium move forced his hand, he was happy to pay top dollar for his targets. It was just that, at the time, he had a serious first-mover advantage in some leagues, which meant he got players before any sort of bidding war occurred.
Last summer, our number 1 priority was a striker, but Arteta somehow managed to blow 70 million of Stan’s pounds on another midfielder and another left back when 55 million pounds would have landed Sesko. Reports have since come out indicating that Sesko rejected the move because Mikel wouldn’t guarantee him the striker position (absolute lunacy, if true).
Now, his club want up to 80 million pounds for him, and it’s all our own fault.
Disagree with this .
Go up to 2004 and see what was the most he spent on a player compared to say Man United or Chelsea
The official transfer window doesn’t open until Monday, so I am not particularly stressed by what other teams are doing. What worries me is our fixation with Chav cast-offs. We’re actually making serious moves to sign a keeper who once refused to be subbed off by his manager? That was peak unprofessionalism, but is clearly not a non-negotiable for Mikel.
Arsenal hasn’t won a single match during the 2025-2026 season and are tied for bottom of the table!!!
We are tied at the top of the league with Aston Villa, both on 0 (zero) points.
It’s a tight league with the bottom clubs also on zero points.
So, 2025/26 seems to be very tight.
🤞
The reasons for the delay are that everyone is aware of our desperate need for a new striker, so they are overpricing us, and the other reason is that we have to wait for Zubimendi’s announcement. Maybe I can see us switching to our top winger targets if the striker prices don’t come down soon
And does anyone know what happened to the Greek wonder kid *“KONSTANTINOS KARETSAS”* that we supposedly had signed for £38 million at the start of this month?
The whole thing went so quiet on that front.
😄
We spend too much time negotiating on the same player. If it fails to work, we should move away quickly before time runs out and try other targets. We have to estimate the price of our targets before going in and know if we will manage to get them, than going in blindly to waste our time on negotiations.