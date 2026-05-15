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Opinion: Arsenal’s title hopes come down to Palace showdown

Arsenal must go all out on the final day of the 2025/26 Premier League season at Selhurst Park versus Crystal Palace.

The Gunners are in contention to seal their first league title in 22 years since the Invincibles’ 2003/04 campaign, and we can’t afford to lose a fourth consecutive title race, which would be beyond devastating.

Mikel Arteta’s side need to continue their impressive record versus The Eagles, who they’ve beaten across all competitions nine times in the past ten games, including two five-goal hauls over the past couple of seasons.

Arsenal’s strong record against Palace could prove decisive

Last time out in the league, the men in red and white narrowly toppled the current FA Cup holders at The Emirates Stadium 1-0 thanks to a single strike from Eberechi Eze, which was his first league goal for Arsenal against his former side since moving from the other side of the Thames for £67.5 million during the summer transfer window.

Currently, the men in red and blue, who are due to play in their first ever European final in the Europa Conference League versus Spanish side Rayo Vallecano at the end of May, haven’t won any of their last six games since beating Newcastle United 2-1 on 12th April.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have only won three of their last five games in the league and, even though we should win on paper, we almost slipped up against West Ham on Sunday, escaping with a much-needed 1-0 victory. We also fell short against Bournemouth at our fortress, The Emirates.

Arsenal cannot afford another late slip-up

Arsenal look as if they’ve learned the hard way since that abrasive day versus The Cherries, but it’s impossible to predict how we’ll perform on the final day of the season, where only a win will secure the league title.

Manchester City, who are still breathing down our necks, arguably have a tough couple of games to go versus AFC Bournemouth, ironically, and Aston Villa, two sides known for causing upsets, just like Everton, who held Pep Guardiola’s team to a 3-3 draw recently.

And we still have to get past Burnley on Monday night, which is not a foregone conclusion either..

But in the Premier League, nothing is guaranteed, so let’s hold on tight, Gooners, and hope The Arsenal keep turning up and finally lift the league title deservedly after three harrowing near misses!

COYG!

Liam Harding

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  1. Let Arsenal beat Burnley on Monday first before we worry about Palace.
    No game should be taken for granted please.

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