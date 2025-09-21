Opinion: Arteta Again Proves He’s Too Cautious To Win Arsenal The Premiership

Whatever the result on Sunday, it is too early to write Arsenal out of the title race purely based on the league table. Yet factoring in our starting line-up and first-half performance at the Emirates, there was further evidence that Mikel Arteta might simply be too negative to lift the Premiership with the Gunners.
Not because he is not a good manager. Defensively he is a very good coach, but is he brave enough to get over the line? The only hope is that this was the weekend the Spaniard finally realised he cannot become a champion in North London with his current tactics. The very best have the ability to self-reflect and learn from their mistakes.
Same old caution in the big games
The reason so many Gooners were despondent about our loss to Liverpool was that it was the first test where the 43-year-old gave evidence that, no, in the summer he had not changed his ethos. He played into Arne Slot’s hands, being led into a false sense of security thinking our opponents would accept a 0-0 draw. In reality, in front of the Kop, the home side were always going to have a period of control.
Therefore, it was almost depressing when our eleven was announced to face Man City. It will have even the biggest defenders of our boss doubting if he will ever be prepared to gamble to get over the line. In another big game our approach was not to lose and not to win. Our principles were reactionary.
That is why the stadium was so quiet in the first half, because they simply did not believe the men on the pitch were going to create anything. The majority of our creativity was on the bench. It is not like those who started even acted like they believed they could do anything in the final third. Forget corners being our only source of a goal, we were resorting to a long throw.
Just remember how much it is for a ticket for this fixture, and entertainment was restricted to trying to pick up scraps from set pieces. 60,000 were silent in the stands because they were bored.
Time is running out for Arteta to adapt
So did Arteta finally put his ego to one side at the interval and accept this was another big game he was letting pass him by? Did one of his staff speak up? Did he realise that the crowd would be lifted just by the sight of Saka and Eze?
I hope it is a turning point. The only issue in this sport is that success and failure are separated by the smallest details. You cannot let 45 minutes pass you by, just like you cannot let a trip to the red half of Merseyside pass you by.
Arteta taking so long to change his outlook could have already left us with too much to do. We might have to go to St James’ Park next week eight points away from the top. Newcastle will do exactly the same as Pep Guardiola. Eddie Howe will park the bus, confident that if his men defend well, the visitors might not be able to break them down.
Tyneside will tell us if Arteta has seen the light and will now be on the offensive, or if he will go back to being cautious. This is it now. If he does not learn from this, it is title over.
How do you feel after our injury-time goal at least earned us one point?
Dan Smith
So Dan I am confused, let me get this right. Why write this article if you think the team/squad isn’t good enough. Or the manager? Its a waste of time. If it suits you black is white and white is black. Just to make an argument?
Roy Keane got it right, you have to sometimes gamble to win. We have a quality squad now with every position covered so no more excuses. Liverpool will soon run out of injury time winners so we need to take advantage when they do.
No club at the level of Arsenal should have a player like Merino in the squad. I can’t even believe he can get 20 minutes on the pitch. There’s no way you can convince me that Arsenal didn’t have a squad good enough to win at least one PL tittle in the last three seasons. If you doubted, you’re now learning that it wasn’t about the squad, but the coach himself. If he doesn’t put his arrogance aside and decide to change, still Arsenal with the best squad in the world won’t win anything under Mikel Arteta.
Mikel Arteta have a squad every premier League teams are afraid to come out and play against. But, Mikel Arteta is making those teams believe there no squad to be afraid in Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is not playing the players according to their strengths in the attacking midfield. Lack of creativity is a big problem for Mikel Arteta. He is so confused man.
Arteta is the problem. He over thinks his decision instead of keeping things simple and he is so stubborn and defends his wrong decisions with pride.
Let’s just see how the season unfolds. He needs to be flexible.
I’m losing my belief in him gradually.
This team is good enough to win trophies. He has no excuse this season.
The most annoying thing is that some people are still defending him saying that it’s early yet we are already 5 points behind in a season we cannot afford anymore excuses.
The Kroenkes bought players Arteta demanded Arteta still thinks like a small club. The owners should ask why Arteta doesn’t play a proactive football. Whom does he like to be bought for him to play a proactive positive football? Really baffling and discouraging.
Arteta’s tactics haven’t evolved from last season, but the club and Berta didn’t help much by signing players unfit for those tactics
If they sign players based on their own preferences and marketability, they should’ve replaced Arteta in the summer to accommodate their players
They shouldn’t have forced Arteta to change his system for their players, because his system has made us finish 2nd three times in a row
Why sign another CAM while we have many players of that type and why sign a non-towering CF whose goals in Portugal were inflated by penalties? Arsenal seemed to have not learned from Pepe’s case
Imagine if we used the money to sign Sesko/ Woltemade/ Aghehowa and Rodrygo/ Williams, instead of wasting it on the 27-year-old Gyokeres and Eze!
“WHO DARES WINS”. With the squad Mikel Arteta has at his disposal this season, how does he select a midfield of Merino, Zubermendi and Rice to start at home against Manchester City in its current condition? One can make excuses for the game against Liverpool at Anfield, but against any team at home this is unconscionable. As the pundits said “45 minutes wasted”.
Last season Arsenal was impacted in their search for the EPL title by too many draws, many of which came from winning positions.
Is Mikel Arteta too negative/conservative to take Arsenal to titles. Please take off the handbrake and play positive attacking football. The deficit is now 5 points.