Opinion: Arteta and Emery treated very differently by the Arsenal fan-base

Arsenal sacked Unai Emery because the team was on a poor run of form, the Spaniard had led us to the final of the Europa League in the previous campaign and fifth in the Premier League.

We have replaced him with an inexperienced Mikel Arteta that seems to have bought some time for himself by winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

The Spaniard also oversaw the recruitment of some fine players currently thriving at the club.

However, some of his signings have struggled too, and those set of players have had the most impact in the team with Arsenal now struggling to win games.

The 4-1 loss to Manchester City means we have to win the FA Cup or the Europa League this season before we can play European football next season because a top-four place looks out of the equation at the moment.

As things stand, Arteta and Emery are at the same low levels as at the time that we fired Emery.

While most fans wanted Emery gone for good, Arteta seems to have charmed some of the club’s fans, and there have been a lot more people calling for him to be given time.

It makes you wonder why Emery was not given the luxury of time that Arteta is being given now despite the fact that Emery, with a worse squad, did far better in both the league and Europe.

It makes very little sense and shows how some of the fanbase put personality above competence.