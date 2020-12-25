Opinion: Arteta and Emery treated very differently by the Arsenal fan-base

Arsenal sacked Unai Emery because the team was on a poor run of form, the Spaniard had led us to the final of the Europa League in the previous campaign and fifth in the Premier League.
We have replaced him with an inexperienced Mikel Arteta that seems to have bought some time for himself by winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield.
The Spaniard also oversaw the recruitment of some fine players currently thriving at the club.
However, some of his signings have struggled too, and those set of players have had the most impact in the team with Arsenal now struggling to win games.
The 4-1 loss to Manchester City means we have to win the FA Cup or the Europa League this season before we can play European football next season because a top-four place looks out of the equation at the moment.
As things stand, Arteta and Emery are at the same low levels as at the time that we fired Emery.
While most fans wanted Emery gone for good, Arteta seems to have charmed some of the club’s fans, and there have been a lot more people calling for him to be given time.
It makes you wonder why Emery was not given the luxury of time that Arteta is being given now despite the fact that Emery, with a worse squad, did far better in both the league and Europe.
It makes very little sense and shows how some of the fanbase put personality above competence.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
For me it’s because I see Arteta as a potentially transformative manager who could actually work against the toxic culture of the club. I’ve never been one to call for any manager to be sacked, but I never saw Emery as being able to change that. UE is a good manager, though, I just don’t think it was the right time for someone like him.
For Arteta, I think we’ve come through the honeymoon period and are now in a battle to see whether he can force through the necessary cultural changes. I acknowledge he could fail (and I have disagreed of plenty of his decisions thus far), but at least he appears to have the right ideas in that regard. Even if he succeeds I don’t think we’ll see positive affects on the pitch for some time until a few players have cleared off and the wage bill has come down.
I was not a fan of Arteta or Emery appointments but always happy to get behind whatever manager we are given.
I am just drain at the moment. Been drained since 2010/11 when the Cesc era came to an End. It’s been a slog.
I wanted Pochettino as our manager but that seemed improbable. I just don’t know what has gone wrong with Arteta.
It’s crazy.
Festive greetings everyone.Emery has led valencia to 19 games without a loss which a record for the club,they are fourth on the laliga table.I say no more.As for Mikel we are in a relegation battle but because he won two TROPHIES in six months he’s a coaching genius lol..All I can say is support the team not the regime Arteta is a failed project and the club does not want to admit they made a mistake, being pep assistant doesn’t mean you can be a coach actually.How many assistants had pep in his coaching career mark you pep can’t win without money bags.Arteta is confusing players with foolish tactics I wouldn’t allow him to coach my pub team mates leave alone the Arsenal.I dispise the man.
Both Managers have failed in my own opinion. Though I don’t blame them, I blame the clueless board and the owners that are more interested in money to the detriment of Club success.
We will lose to chelsea and draw or lose to brighton we are in relegation form at the moment.This season were are just fighting to avoid relagation top6 unattainable with this coach.With that,we will have a clear direction as a club Edu should be the first to go as for Arteta he won’t survive here whether he likes it or not Arsenal with its fans is too big for him.