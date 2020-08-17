Opinion: Arteta can be trusted to make the right decisions in the transfer market

The sacking of Raul Sanllehi has given Mikel Arteta more control over future Arsenal transfers, it has been reported.

The Spaniard has proven to be a hit in the short time that he has been the club’s manager, and he deserves all the backing that he can get.

He signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares shortly after he was named the club’s manager, and the performances of both players haven’t been bad and they probably show that he knows the type of player that he wants.

Ahead of the new season, he has secured the signature of Premier League winner, Willian, and I hope that the Brazilian lives up to the expectations.

His other signings remain a secret as this is his first summer transfer window as a senior manager and fingers are crossed how he will operate before the new season commences.

We expect to see our team compete for the top four among other trophies next season and the current group of players that we have hardly inspires confidence in that regard.

In axing Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi from his first team, Arteta proved that he isn’t afraid to make the big decisions and I hope that he takes that approach to the transfer market.

There are several players in the current Arsenal team that need to be sold and I hope that Arteta will sell them and sign better replacements.

The bottom line for me is that I trust Arteta to get it right.

An article from Ime