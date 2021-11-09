Opinion: Arteta deserves a lot of credit for Smith Rowe’s England call-up

Emile Smith Rowe has just earned a maiden call-up to the England national team and it is great to see.

The midfielder has absolutely deserved it considering his form in the past month.

Mikel Arteta brought him into the Arsenal starting XI in a time when the Gunners needed a creative midfielder.

Smith Rowe had looked like one of those academy graduates that would flirt with the first team and then settle for a mid-table club.

However, Arteta saw things differently and the Spaniard gave him his Arsenal start before most people thought he was ready.

With Arsenal struggling for form and needing experienced players in the team, Arteta gave Smith Rowe his debut against a tough opponent like Chelsea.

The midfielder grabbed his chance and the rest is history.

He is now one of the most recognisable players at the club, but Arteta’s decision to hand him a start for the Gunners changed his career.

If he had delivered his debut performance in a match against lesser opponents, it may have been downplayed.

However, it was against one of the Premier League big boys and it was a big call from the manager.

Smith Rowe has worked hard to earn his place in the England team, but another manager may have sent him out on several loan spells away from Arsenal by now.

