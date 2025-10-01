Opinion: Arteta has found his solution to low blocks with this pair

Arsenal’s latest Premier League showing against Newcastle was arguably their best performance of the season so far.
Any notion that the Gunners were going to play with the ‘handbrake on’ was dispelled in the opening stages of the game and, after all was said and done, they produced their most convincing display of the campaign.
Despite their attacking intent, Arsenal entered the 80th minute trailing by a lone goal. With Newcastle dropping into a low block in the second half, there was less space to work with and they struggled to create chances at will.
However, the introduction of Martin Ødegaard gave the Gunners a new dimension in midfield, and some have even credited his presence for how the game ultimately panned out.
Ødegaard and Eze Shine as Dual No.8s
Aside from having a hand in both goals, Ødegaard repeatedly picked apart Newcastle’s defence, finding his teammates inside the box in the midst of black and white shirts.
When he came on, Declan Rice dropped into a deeper midfield role, which allowed Mikel Arteta to use Ødegaard and Eberechi Eze as dual No.8s.
With the pair operating in those roles, Arsenal exerted themselves against Newcastle’s deep block and looked like a constant attacking threat.
Both Eze and Ødegaard combined before Rice assisted the equaliser, while Ødegaard delivered the match-winning assist.
Fitting Ødegaard and Eze into the starting line-up could prove the best solution for unlocking stubborn low-block defences.
The Midfield Balancing Act
A quick comparison of Eze’s performances on the left flank and in midfield is revealing.
The former QPR man has shone when deployed centrally, as illustrated by his displays against Manchester City, Port Vale and Newcastle. His qualities are more limited in a wider position.
The biggest conundrum regarding his place in midfield has always been Martin Ødegaard. The skipper and primary attacking midfielder in Arteta’s system is expected to start every week.
As seen against Newcastle, the best solution against deep-lying teams might be to fit them both into the starting XI.
One of Declan Rice or Martin Zubimendi would have to drop out to facilitate such a bold approach, and with this in mind, it is hard to believe that Arteta will give up that much control in midfield.
Certain games will call for certain profiles. A midfield three consisting of Eze and Ødegaard will excite supporters, but it seems unlikely that Arteta will field them together consistently throughout the campaign.
What do you think, Gooners?
Benjamin Kenneth
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Gyokeres.
Trossard. Odegaard. Saka.
Eze. Rice.
Calafiori. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
Martinelli. Gyokeres. Saka
Eze. Odegaard
Rice.
OR
Eze. Gyokeres. Saka
Odegaard. Rice
Zubimendi
We need Eze and Odegaard starting together for more games. Trossard and Martinelli should start from the bench
Trossard. Gyokeres. Saka.
Eze. Rice. Odegaard.
Calafiori. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
Both goals were from set pieces? Is that the answer to the low block? I don’t think so. We played better, especially in the first half but we are still not scoring enough fromnopen play. Its great to have a deadball weapon but it should not be the staple diet. Open play goals are where it matters in the long run. We can not be good at one. We have to be good at BOTH.
The answer to low blocks is for your play to not encourage them forming in the first place!
High possession with slow build up pushing further and further up the field is the recipe for the opposition to do a low block
Funny how recent open play goals have come from long balls…where was the low block? Oh it wasn’t formed because we didn’t give it time to form!
If you are obsessed with high possession with little variety at least hold possession a bit deeper which creates some gaps in between the defensive lines
Well, the midfield 3 should be Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Eze, Martins Odegaard can be coming in as a substitute, we want to see Victor Gyokeres score goals. Eze is better helping Victor Gyokeres in passing balls to the opposite defense middle.
It’s not rocket science, through a tricky midfielder is one of the best way to unlock low blocks teams.
We saw it with Sanchez, Eze double effort that stung Pope fingers is reminiscent of Santi Cazorla kicking the ball with both feet
I’ve puzzled over all of the various combinations and team shapes, and TBH I can’t see a practical way of including Ødegaard, Eze, Rice & Zubimendi without Eze being named on the left of the front three, but dropping deeper into a number 10 role.
Starting the games with Odegaard and Eze in the number eight positions would be a very risky choice, because Arteta’s system is far from perfect
Luis Enrique’s PSG could dominate other European teams with highly-technical but slightly-weak-physically playmakers like Dembele, Vitinha, Ruiz and Neves, because he has way more managerial experience than Arteta
I think Arteta knows about his shortcomings, therefore he only has the guts to field both Odegaard and Eze in central midfield positions when we are behind or need to score