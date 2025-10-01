Opinion: Arteta has found his solution to low blocks with this pair

Arsenal’s latest Premier League showing against Newcastle was arguably their best performance of the season so far.

Any notion that the Gunners were going to play with the ‘handbrake on’ was dispelled in the opening stages of the game and, after all was said and done, they produced their most convincing display of the campaign.

Despite their attacking intent, Arsenal entered the 80th minute trailing by a lone goal. With Newcastle dropping into a low block in the second half, there was less space to work with and they struggled to create chances at will.

However, the introduction of Martin Ødegaard gave the Gunners a new dimension in midfield, and some have even credited his presence for how the game ultimately panned out.

Ødegaard and Eze Shine as Dual No.8s

Aside from having a hand in both goals, Ødegaard repeatedly picked apart Newcastle’s defence, finding his teammates inside the box in the midst of black and white shirts.

When he came on, Declan Rice dropped into a deeper midfield role, which allowed Mikel Arteta to use Ødegaard and Eberechi Eze as dual No.8s.

With the pair operating in those roles, Arsenal exerted themselves against Newcastle’s deep block and looked like a constant attacking threat.

Both Eze and Ødegaard combined before Rice assisted the equaliser, while Ødegaard delivered the match-winning assist.

Fitting Ødegaard and Eze into the starting line-up could prove the best solution for unlocking stubborn low-block defences.

The Midfield Balancing Act

A quick comparison of Eze’s performances on the left flank and in midfield is revealing.

The former QPR man has shone when deployed centrally, as illustrated by his displays against Manchester City, Port Vale and Newcastle. His qualities are more limited in a wider position.

The biggest conundrum regarding his place in midfield has always been Martin Ødegaard. The skipper and primary attacking midfielder in Arteta’s system is expected to start every week.

As seen against Newcastle, the best solution against deep-lying teams might be to fit them both into the starting XI.

One of Declan Rice or Martin Zubimendi would have to drop out to facilitate such a bold approach, and with this in mind, it is hard to believe that Arteta will give up that much control in midfield.

Certain games will call for certain profiles. A midfield three consisting of Eze and Ødegaard will excite supporters, but it seems unlikely that Arteta will field them together consistently throughout the campaign.

What do you think, Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…