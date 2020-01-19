Opinion – Arteta has worked wonders with our decimated defence

I read an interesting article on JustArsenal yesterday about whether we would ever sort our defence out, but already have…haven’t we? I think Arteta has done a remarkable job with our defence so far.
He’s had limited time on the training ground, given the congested fixture list since he’s joined. Not one of the players is an Arteta signing; He’s inherited the worst Arsenal squad I’ve ever seen and has lots of injuries, specifically in defence. The whole team were clueless at defending when Arteta joined.
Our defending has been apocalyptic for over a decade now, but Arteta has got the team, and the defensive unit, performing better than I have ever seen within this period. We’re really constricting our opponents to hardly any chances, especially clear-cut opportunities. Even more impressive when one considers what Arteta is having to work with. Every game he’s forced to use a patched up defence. Another way to tell how well we’ve improved in this area, is by looking at Leno. He isn’t having a lot to do now, which means he finally has some protection.
Apart from the Leeds game, our defending has been our strongest point. Our weakest area is midfield, and wide attack, because we’re struggling to create chances. Maybe Ozil’s fan club can FINALLY see how ineffective he is. He’s been starting all the time under Arteta, and has been used centrally, yet what is he creating? That’s his sole purpose isn’t it?
He’s one of the highest, if not, the highest paid playmaker in our solar system, yet a League 2 player would give us more productivity. Not all of this is his fault of course. Auba is a striker having to play LW, so that’s another area we lack creativity, although he has a good goal return. Pepe on the other wing has been a disappointment so far. Martinelli is like Auba, a striker playing wide. Nelson doesn’t offer a lot, Saka is decent, and Ceballos has been poor. So not a lot of options for Arteta.
Areta is still learning the ropes as a manager, and so it’ll take time for him to get things right. I am sure we’ll look a lot better once he can dump the majority of this squad, and get some of his own players in. We will look a lot better next season. I have accepted that this season is just a write-off.
ThirdManJW
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal is going to struggle this season. Even a win against Chelsea will enable them climb just one position above in the table due to their negative goal difference. Arsenal are held by most of the EPL teams. How are they going to improve their position? Fans couldn’t wait for one or two years for Wenger to take back the team to top 4. But now it seems decades required…
Most of us on here – myself included – said that even Pep could come in and would fail to sort out our team! So I applaud Arteta for what he has done in such a short space of time!
The board need to back him, so we can buy a midfielder that actually scores goals 😂 I’m looking forward to next season and like you TMJW, I’d written this season off ages ago!
I have to say, I’m loving Arteta more as our coach, than as our player!
Spot on sue. It’s up to the board now will they give him that support? It’s a wait and see. And again if it doesn’t happen then all our fury to Board and the IDC kroenkes
So then time to try ceballos out Right? He did say a clean slate for everyone. It’s ceballos time now
Glad someone actually sees the truth and brought it out. Our defense actually ain’t bad anymore. Even when we lost against Chelsea, it was unfortunate as everyone ran out of gas. Take a look at all our performances and we’ve improved a lot defensively.
The problem comes from the forward, I dont really think the midfield is that weak.
Torreira has been superb, Xhaka has been doing a solid job even if 95% on here won’t admit it.
He’s been protecting the defense more and is the reason Saka confidently bombs forward.
Xhaka might not be a Pirlo but he’s actually doing what Deep Lying playmaker is actually meant to. Assist your BWM midfielder in protecting the defense and dictate play from deep, it doesn’t mean we can’t get a better player though.
Now the only midfield problem I see is Ozil ain’t consistent still, he tries but not actually enough. The biggest problem right now lies in the attack.
With how solid we’ve been defensively, if only our attackers take their chances and score goals, you’ll see the opponents having no single reason to come at us.
Let’s put sentiments aside, our biggest problem right now is the attack, we’ve known that because a lot of us were questioning what would happen if the goal dries up for PEA.
Every other part seems to be doing well, we’re yet to see Ceballos.
We need to score more now
That game reminded me a bit of our older Arsenal, like we wanted to see if we could beat them without bringing intensity and aggression, trying to see if we could beat them in second gear. Not every player was like that but just enough of them for Sheff utd to get on top of us from the start. I don’t think it’s a lack of respect, because look where we are, and they’re above us.
Luiz wasn’t the same player we’ve seen under Arteta, I could name more. This made a big difference. Our shape at the back was still good and most players were still getting back. It’s just that intensity.
Sheff’s man marking was spot on and when they doubled up on Pepe we couldn’t exploit that, Pepe was earmarked as the biggest threat but he got no help. They are a solid hard working team, but if we had of brought the game to them and played higher up, like we have been doing, matched their aggression, I think our quality would have told and our home advantage would have counted.
This idea of pepe who uses left foot playing as right winger is not working , it is very difficult for him to send more crosses to the CF and most defenders understand this abt him. Second point, we should decide who should top strike among our strikers, no doubt Auba should be our CF, Lacazette is been disappointing. Lastly, Ozil is not giving us what we need and I don’t think any player can replace him in the team that means we need a new no 10, loan or signing, old or young.