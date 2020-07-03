Opinion – Arteta is wrong, there is no place for Mesut Ozil in this Arsenal team

Mikel Arteta is a manager that will always back his players no matter the circumstances, he has proven that.

This Spaniard is one of the best man-managers around and this explains why he has been able to turn Arsenal’s season around despite having to work with the same players as Unai Emery.

One player that has, however, been missing from Arsenal’s starting Xi since the restart has been Mesut Ozil.

The German was given a second chance when Arteta became our manager prior to the suspension of football across the globe.

He has since struggled to get back in the team and it appears as if his Arsenal career is finally over.

However, Mikel Arteta just recently revealed that the midfielder, just like every member of his team, still has a role to play in the side (Mail), but I think that he is wrong.

There is a saying that goes “if it’s not broken, why fix it?” and that applies to Arsenal in the context of Mesut Ozil.

This Arsenal team has been doing just fine without the input of the German so far, and we look to be heading for our goal by the end of this season.

I think that this team doesn’t need Ozil and the unnecessary attention that he brings to the team, and we would be better for it if Arteta keeps him out of the team for the rest of his current deal.



An article from Ime