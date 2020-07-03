Opinion – Arteta is wrong, there is no place for Mesut Ozil in this Arsenal team

Mikel Arteta is a manager that will always back his players no matter the circumstances, he has proven that.
This Spaniard is one of the best man-managers around and this explains why he has been able to turn Arsenal’s season around despite having to work with the same players as Unai Emery.
One player that has, however, been missing from Arsenal’s starting Xi since the restart has been Mesut Ozil.
The German was given a second chance when Arteta became our manager prior to the suspension of football across the globe.
He has since struggled to get back in the team and it appears as if his Arsenal career is finally over.
However, Mikel Arteta just recently revealed that the midfielder, just like every member of his team, still has a role to play in the side (Mail), but I think that he is wrong.
There is a saying that goes “if it’s not broken, why fix it?” and that applies to Arsenal in the context of Mesut Ozil.
This Arsenal team has been doing just fine without the input of the German so far, and we look to be heading for our goal by the end of this season.
I think that this team doesn’t need Ozil and the unnecessary attention that he brings to the team, and we would be better for it if Arteta keeps him out of the team for the rest of his current deal.
An article from Ime
I think he has to say that. He couldn’t say he wants Ozil out as it would cause problems behind the scenes. Ozil will continue to pick up his wages for the next year and then be off.
Ozil should of been sold when Sanchez left for Man United. This is a player who literally disappeared when Arsenal played a top 4 team. Watched every game he ever played in and he is one of the laziest players I’ve ever seen. For God sake someone grow some balls and get rid of him. There is a saying your first loss is your best loss, that should of been years ago. What is wrong with this organization ??
Another baseless and hate inspired write up,before lockdown ozil was easily one of our best performers in the league, the only league match we lost since arteta have bn here prior to covid was against Chelsea after ozil was substituted and we struggled after wards, I think area only succumbed to higher authorities to omit ozil and it has nothing to do with abilities,sure ozil have passed his prime buh he’s still our best creative hub!!
“There is always a place for a player of his quality”
COYG!