Opinion: Arteta needs to prove it when he says everyone has a fresh start

Mikel Arteta said earlier in the season that he has given a fresh start to all Arsenal’s players ahead of the new season.

He needed to say that considering that he had axed the likes of Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi from his first-team towards the end of last season.

After that remark, little has changed in terms of the groups of players that he makes his selections from.

The Spaniard has trusted only a select group of players who he has updated with the latest signings that the club has made.

Guendouzi and Ozil are still yet to feature for the club so far, does it mean that they haven’t accepted the offer of a fresh start?

Even in the Carabao Cup which one will think that Arteta will rotate his team and give chances to them, he has overlooked them so far.

I think that he needs to back up those words with action now because time is running out for him to actually prove that he has truly forgiven Ozil and others and that they have a new opportunity.

If the case is that both players haven’t been good enough to be selected, then the club has to find a way to get rid of them as quickly as they can.