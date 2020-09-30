Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Opinion: Arteta needs to prove it when he says everyone has a fresh start

Mikel Arteta said earlier in the season that he has given a fresh start to all Arsenal’s players ahead of the new season.

He needed to say that considering that he had axed the likes of Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi from his first-team towards the end of last season.

After that remark, little has changed in terms of the groups of players that he makes his selections from.

The Spaniard has trusted only a select group of players who he has updated with the latest signings that the club has made.

Guendouzi and Ozil are still yet to feature for the club so far, does it mean that they haven’t accepted the offer of a fresh start?

Even in the Carabao Cup which one will think that Arteta will rotate his team and give chances to them, he has overlooked them so far.

I think that he needs to back up those words with action now because time is running out for him to actually prove that he has truly forgiven Ozil and others and that they have a new opportunity.

If the case is that both players haven’t been good enough to be selected, then the club has to find a way to get rid of them as quickly as they can.

  1. Crispen says:
    September 30, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    MA is doing his best to explain his orders from the top. Ozil refused to take a pay cut.

    1. ken1945 says:
      September 30, 2020 at 11:24 pm

      AND?????????????????

  2. Eddie says:
    September 30, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    “If the case is that both players haven’t been good enough to be selected, then the club has to find a way to get rid of them as quickly as they can.”

    Isn’t that what the club’s been trying to do for weeks now?
    Ozil refusing to leave and Douzi refusing to go on loan.
    What do you expect Arteta to do when they’re not in his plans and they refused to leave?
    Don’t care, they can sit out as long as he wants.
    For when everything fails, the axe will fall on his head, so allow him handle issues whatever way he wants

  3. Sean Williams says:
    October 1, 2020 at 12:24 am

    The end of the transfer window is coming and something sad my be upon us. The Spuds may have a better transfer window than us. Argghhh. How we have come to a few days to the end of the transfer window with no midfield imports is really bad. With Torreira and Guendouzi almost out, we have the worst midfield I have seen…..ever. Something doesn’t add up at the Emirates.

    1. AY75 says:
      October 1, 2020 at 12:31 am

      I was just saying something similar……. it has to be that we’re getting both Aouar and Partey. We can’t seriously hope to compete with this current midfield.

  4. AY75 says:
    October 1, 2020 at 12:28 am

    4 days to the deadline….. it’s all seeming too quiet…. I wonder why every transfer window has to be like this for us…. waiting till the tail end to wrap up our transfers….. I just hope we’ll all be excited by the end of it.

