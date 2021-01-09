Opinion: Arteta shouldn’t be pressured into signing players

Arsenal has had a topsy-turvy season in this campaign but they have the chance to make things better by signing some players in this transfer window.

The Gunners have just returned to form and they will feel that they still need to strengthen their squad.

Some players were not involved in the first half of the campaign and this month offers them the chance to offload them.

But even more importantly, the Gunners will look to fix their problem spots by bringing in new players into their squad.

The January transfer window isn’t the best time to sign players, especially if you want quality signings.

Arsenal is lacking a creative midfielder this season, and that is a position that we would expect them to sign a player for, however, is it the best time to sign one?

If Mikel Arteta fails to land a creative midfielder and the club begins to struggle down the line, he would be criticised for not taking advantage of this transfer window.

But we have to know that signing players shouldn’t be because we need to or because we can. We should only sign a player that will come and deliver, and I doubt if any quality player will be available this month.

If Arsenal can get the right player, that would transform our season, but if we sign the wrong one, we would also risk having a bad second half of the season for a multitude of reasons.

Arteta should not be pressurised into bringing in new acquisitions for the sake of it.

