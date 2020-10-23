Opinion: Aubameyang has replied those thinking he would be our next Ozil

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has silenced those who were beginning to class him with Mesut Ozil because of his lack of goals since he signed his new deal.

The Gabonese striker finally extended his contract with the Gunners this summer after he entered the final year of his previous deal.

Before he signed the extension, he was the club’s most important player, scoring the goals that won the FA Cup as well as the Community Shield.

It was unthinkable that his goals would dry up and it wouldn’t have been the best coincidence for that to happen after he signed the new deal.

Darren Bent criticized the striker on Talksport for dropping his level of performance including scoring goals after he was handed the new deal.

And some fans had also subscribed to that line of thought in the last few days.

It is understandable particularly after what we experienced with Ozil, but Aubameyang has proven us right for handing him the deal and probably shut the mouths of those critics, for now.

The striker came off the bench to score in our game against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League last night.

It wasn’t just his goal that showed he was top class, but the threat he brought to our attack too.

This will serve as a reminder that he is one of the best in the business.

I hope that his goals will keep coming and that he can fire us to our goals this season.

An article from Ime