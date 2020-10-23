Opinion: Aubameyang has replied those thinking he would be our next Ozil

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has silenced those who were beginning to class him with Mesut Ozil because of his lack of goals since he signed his new deal.
The Gabonese striker finally extended his contract with the Gunners this summer after he entered the final year of his previous deal.
Before he signed the extension, he was the club’s most important player, scoring the goals that won the FA Cup as well as the Community Shield.
It was unthinkable that his goals would dry up and it wouldn’t have been the best coincidence for that to happen after he signed the new deal.
Darren Bent criticized the striker on Talksport for dropping his level of performance including scoring goals after he was handed the new deal.
And some fans had also subscribed to that line of thought in the last few days.
It is understandable particularly after what we experienced with Ozil, but Aubameyang has proven us right for handing him the deal and probably shut the mouths of those critics, for now.
The striker came off the bench to score in our game against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League last night.
It wasn’t just his goal that showed he was top class, but the threat he brought to our attack too.
This will serve as a reminder that he is one of the best in the business.
I hope that his goals will keep coming and that he can fire us to our goals this season.
An article from Ime
it is the supply to him thats missing
If this 4-4-2 isn’t working then we need Auba as our main striker
Lacazette couldn’t make a single pass forward yesterday, think about that!
Aubamayang will always score goals, the only problem is the supply. And can someone explain to me why Lacazette always looses his composure when in front of goal.
Bent will go down in Arsenal history like Stuart Pearce, who bagged one Dennis Bergkamp as an expensive flop.
I agree accusing Auba of being less involved since he signed his new deal made no sense. His scoring rate might be slightly lower for now, but nothing critical.
On the other hand, we can’t consider yesterday’s goal is the sign his golden boots are back: this is just one easy goal (Elneny and Bellerin did all the work…) against a pretty average team.
It’s those type of goals though that kick start your goal scoring again… just to get it into the net is a huge confidence boost then from there you know what to do! He will get a couple of those then hes back in business, he won us those cups and was probably abit fatigued from carrying us last season.
Abit harsh from everyone and you will eat your words very very soon. Only thing I have always said is that Martinez should never have been sold.
The stakes are different for both. Ozil is judged mostly by assists while for Auba goals. Auba will continue to score but his all round play has always been lacking which is why it is very annoying to see him on the wings because his goals cover up for his poor all round play. Laughable when I see Saka as a LB or midfielder when he will rather create for Auba to score. I wish Ozil would be in and out of the team just like any other player. If he does well play him if he doesnt bench him but there’s always no balance.
Kev I also don’t understand why Arteta keep using Saka as Lb when we all know the boy is very good on the wings. And I don’t even want to start talking about Lacazette.
If I remember correctly Aubamayang didn’t score any goal in his first 5 games last season also , so I don’t see what all panic is all about.
Auba will never be an ozil
Cause auba deserves every penny he’s getting right now
Think about what did we ever win dat ozil was a key figure in
The fa cups we won pre arteta
The key players that come to mind
Cazorla, Ramsey, giroud
Arteta era Auba
So all this ozil talk is sickening
He’s contributed nothing significant
Next year he’ll be gone we better start accepting that fact and move on
The class, quality and commitment of Auba is unquestionable. The form might be slightly down but that is just temporary. Also I dont know what Laca was thinking yesterday, he was hardly in the game. Agreee Saka should be on the wings. My line up for Premier League and important FA Cup and EUL games:
Lenno
Bellarin Gabriel Louis Tierney
Ceballos Partey Elneny
Pepe Auba Saka
Subs: AMN, Runarrson, Mustafi, Soares, Willian, Nelson, Nketiah
Auba has his strengths and weaknesses.
He is an intelligent player whose main strength is those line breaking runs.He is clinical but he has missed big chances as well.He is not gonna help you hold the ball,not the best linking player,not a great header but what he can do he will do his best.
So if the service sucks,he will too(so was the case with Mesut😉)and that is why ceballos or willian has to play.
But he is a quality player and vital for the system that MA uses.
Laca is a goat.. I mean a proper goat.
No positional sense, seems heavy to move with the ball.
Bellerin gave him a very sweet lofted pass through on goal and he was mile ahead the defenders, but he somehow lost the chance to even pass to Auba.
Check out Auba’s goal yesterday.. Where was Laca? Even Elneny was above him. Smh..
I know Arteta would drop El neny on Sunday..
But this setup can work..
Saka Auba Willian
Xhaka Partey Ceballos
Tierney Gab Luiz Bellerin
Leno
Gabriel is a tough defender to play against. Elneny keeps things very tidy.
Words can’t describe Partey right now.
Leno is at the top for errors leading to goal (8) only behind De Gea (9) and Pickford (11)
Not even the much maligned Kepa is on that list.. It says a lot about Leno’s concentration in games.
Hopefully Runarsson will play against Dundalk on Thursday.
Laca needs to be replaced as he offers much. People keep saying he’s our highest goal scorer at 3goals.. How many has he missed?
Calvert Lewin is on 6 already and around 10 in all competitions.. I won’t even mention Son or Kane.
Buy back Donyell Malen or Eduoard.
I believe Balogun will offer more than Nketiah.
Kolasinac … Wow. This guys appears too scared to even receive a pass, reason why he is never composed on the ball.
Sunday will be tough, if only these players can attack with purpose and be more progressive with the ball.
Partey made more passes into the the opposition half than any other player on the pitch (54) and the likes of Pepe and Laca were on the pitch.
PS. Pepe isn’t a team player. Does too much on the ball that is usually unnecessary.
This is why Arteta somehow favours willian.
When we talk about the errors Leno has made, one must also understand the very poor defensive team in front of him. Put these defenders in front of Allison and even he will soon feature in this list.
There are people who say Emi was better. Well, he took 9 years (or whatever that big number is) to reach this form. He has mainted that form for 16 games (12 for us, 4 for Villa). Villa’s also been a bit lucky – they’ve faced two teams without top layers (Allison, Mane, Thiago for Liverpool and Vardy for LEI). I’d be keen to see Emi’s performance for an entire season, especially full strength teams and see if the stats hold up then.
Btw, I complete agree with your assessment on Pepe. He’s trying to do too much and looks for that hero shot to score. If he returns to his normal self, he’ll be incredible – his pace is frightening. Somehow feel that this year, Pepe will shine 🙂
In a game when poor Leno wasn’t at his best it is sad that both he and Auba have been put under the spotlight. It only becomes an issue for any player if the goal drought or greasy gloves become a habit for too long. Patience is required for now, at least IMO
100% in agreement SueP.
Mountains and mole hills come to mind.
Well, he IS on elite player wages, so we should have every expectation of a successful goal scoring season from our captain, and not just in cup competitions or against lowly PL sides.
If I recall, when Arteta played Willian down the middle in the Mancity game, all hell was let loose on him saying how could he have kept Laca and Eddie on the bench… Now, he listens to our impatient cries, and then plays both of them against a “Rapid Vienna” (no disrespect), a team miles away from the class of Mancity, and then both strikers failed to perform! Now, I see we no longer say its Arteta’s fault, instead, we plunge our fingers at the poor strikers… When will we ever learn to see things a little bit deeper, that Arteta and the entire team are still building and getting to understand the workings of the new philosophy…. An individual error from Leno does not make him all of sudden the worst that can be. He will learn moving forward… Most importantly, the team fought hard, Arteta was spot on with his substitutions, and the team grinded out a tough win… Isn’t that a rare sight to observe.. We said that Arteta needed to solve our defensive woes and leaky back end, and surely its evident to see that he has done that, if not, that same match would have ended in a draw… If you observe, every other player except Partey and Gabriel were Unai’s handover; and these two were the best performers of the night!
Now, Partey was acquired in a move that left us all in admiration of Arteta and Edu’s master-class… Partey has shown us that there is a solid future… And even if he doesn’t perform in one game, shouldn’t we be patient and put things in perspective, particularly noting that most players often require time to adapt to the EPL…
I do not claim that we shouldn’t express our feelings, which may be inflamed as to certain performances, however friends, we are definitely on an incline, and in time, we should converge to analyse the underlying processes and always note that if the process is right, surely the outcomes will sooner than later take shape…. Arsenal fans, we should focus less on the outcomes, always paying more attention to the process… We should ask, “is the process right?” And if it is, then surely, the outcomes will follow in due time… These are the principles of life!
I think we may even have a future captain in Partey, or am I getting too hyped up over one good performance?
👍👍
Jax…
It might be too early, but honestly, I cannot think otherwise! The quality he oozes is absolute world class! His discipline, cohesion, and surprisingly, he was already passing out instructions! These are “captainship” qualities! I can’t wait for such consistency from him.
Well said
Hope Ceballos recovers in time for the Leicester game. He had an ankle injury. He is a must in out team for creativity. He along with Partey will go miles this season.
👍👍