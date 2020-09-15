Opinion: Aubameyang’s deal is the biggest transfer coup of the summer

Arsenal has just announced that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new deal with the club.

The club captain has been in talks with the Gunners for a long time now as he entered the final year of his last deal.

Fans have been desperate for him to stay after he became their most important player who cannot stop scoring.

The striker had interest from the likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan but Arsenal was adamant that they wanted him to stay.

Aubameyang almost single-handedly helped the Gunners win the FA Cup and Community Shield, scoring five times in three games at Wembley.

He has scored 22 league goals in each of his last two full seasons for the Gunners and has started this season with a goal in Arsenal’s first league game of the season against Fulham.

Arsenal has signed Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian in this transfer window. Premier League teams have landed the likes of Nathan Ake and Timo Werner too, but getting Aubameyang on a new deal has to be the biggest transfer coup of the summer.

The striker remains one of the best in the world and he would walk into any team, but he has decided to stay with the Gunners. Now Arsenal can focus on their pursuit of glory and the top four.

All things considered, even though this is not strictly a transfer, it is, in my opinion, the biggest coup so far in this transfer window.

An article by Ime