Opinion: Aubameyang’s form gives other players a chance to step up

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gone from one of the Premier League’s highest goal scorers to being an attacker that simply cannot buy a goal at the moment.
He scored 22 goals each in his last two league seasons for the Gunners, but in 15 league games this season, he has scored just 3 goals.
His poor form doesn’t seem like it will end soon after he struggled to score against West Brom yet again, despite Arsenal scoring 4 goals.
In the early days of his struggles, Arsenal suffered so much because we had relied on him for our goals. Who wouldn’t? after handing him a new big-money deal at the start of this season.
But we have won our last three games without him scoring and it’s a good thing because we have now learnt to achieve things without his goals.
It was important that we suffered the consequences when we couldn’t score if he doesn’t score.
I now expect Mikel Arteta to build his team in a way that it doesn’t have to rely on goals from only one player, this way we would become even more unpredictable.
Then when Aubameyang scores, his goals would simply be complementary to the ones we have gotten from other players already.
An article from Ime
Which strikers are there to step up ? Lacazette is at last playing better but when his confidence goes then he goes, Mertinelli is injured again. You don’t mean Nketiah ?
We should’ve never assigned him to the CF position, since his hold-up play sucks and he’s not a good header as well. At least he can defend on the left wing, if he can’t cut inside and shoot from there
You nailed it on the head. We relied far too much on Aubas goals that we didnt see what would happen when they eventually dried up & they did, which left us screwed as he was the only goal outlet because nobody else stepped up.
Fast forward to xmas and we are in trouble with performances and Auba looking very jaded and uninterested with no goals because he was relied on until some of the young guns came in to show what was missing and really save Mikels job.
Now Laca has a new fire which will earn him a new deal, Xhaka is playing brilliant with the youngsters with Partey to return, Aubas face of relief, as of his teammates too, when he scored yesterday. It gave chances for others to step up as Auba couldn’t keep carrying us, now we have outlets all over the pitch. Things happen for a reason and we needed Auba to go off the boil to see where we sort this mess.
Step up;
Mari
Gabriel (also was great through out the bad patch)
Teirney (Player of the season)
Holding
Xhaka
SmithRowe (Breakout star)
Saka (Young Player of the season)
Martinelli (his energy has rubbed off)
Now Auba has scored with all these others getting in on the act now we might have a decent team heading into the last few months.
What we do know is Willian, Pepe, Nketiah, Willock & Elneny are not up to the task at Arsenal. Mustafi, Papa, Kola, Luiz & Torreira are all ready gone come the summer and we need to sort out;
Boluguns New Contract?
Guendouzi Returns permantly?
Dino & Saliba Returns permantly?
Winger to replace Willian & Pepe?
Creative Midfileder?
LB?
GK?
My opinion all 3 return to 1st team with the additions of a few players when the others go in;
Zaha
Aouer (Can play CM & AM)
Back up Keeper for Leno & Teirney
Bolugun didn’t even make the bench yesterday so I suspect that ship has sailed.