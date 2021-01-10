Opinion: Aubameyang’s form gives other players a chance to step up

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gone from one of the Premier League’s highest goal scorers to being an attacker that simply cannot buy a goal at the moment.

He scored 22 goals each in his last two league seasons for the Gunners, but in 15 league games this season, he has scored just 3 goals.

His poor form doesn’t seem like it will end soon after he struggled to score against West Brom yet again, despite Arsenal scoring 4 goals.

In the early days of his struggles, Arsenal suffered so much because we had relied on him for our goals. Who wouldn’t? after handing him a new big-money deal at the start of this season.

But we have won our last three games without him scoring and it’s a good thing because we have now learnt to achieve things without his goals.

It was important that we suffered the consequences when we couldn’t score if he doesn’t score.

I now expect Mikel Arteta to build his team in a way that it doesn’t have to rely on goals from only one player, this way we would become even more unpredictable.

Then when Aubameyang scores, his goals would simply be complementary to the ones we have gotten from other players already.

An article from Ime