Opinion: Aubameyang’s poor form can rub off on the team, he should be benched

Arsenal suffered from their reliance on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the start of this season when the former Borussia Dortmund striker’s goals dried up.

He had been the team’s main source of goal for so long, so when he stopped scoring Arsenal couldn’t win a game again.

He was absent as Arsenal turned their form around with a 3-1 win against Chelsea three matches ago.

They also beat Brighton in their next game with him starting. The team struggled in that second game with him as their top striker, and they only got their goal when Alexandre Lacazette was subbed on.

Aubameyang had some near misses in that match, and he also couldn’t score despite starting the next game against West Brom.

At the moment, the Gabon striker cannot buy a goal and that is what he is paid to do for the club.

Arsenal had sidelined Mesut Ozil because he couldn’t create goals, if Aubameyang cannot score, isn’t it fair that he spends some time on the bench too?

Aubameyang has been immense for this Arsenal team, and I still think that he will get back to scoring form at some point this season.

But now that he cannot score, it is only sensible that he stays on the bench while the likes of Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli, who have been performing the better play for the team.

If Arteta continues to play him just because he has a good reputation, soon his barren spell will rub off on the rest of the team.

An article from Ime