Opinion: Beating Chelsea was nice but it should be all about consistency 

Arsenal won when they had to win yet again, and some of us are already getting carried away.

For me, the win over Chelsea was similar to the 1-0 win at Manchester United last month.

Even though it was our first win there in more than a decade, it still didn’t count after our next few games.

The high of that win went through the door as our players failed to capitalise on it in their next few games.

This is the reason why I am not overly excited that we beat Chelsea. Our immediate problem was not winning games, but a much bigger problem is our inability to put together a run of wins.

We face Brighton next and to me, winning that next game deserves more attention than beating Chelsea.

If Brighton earns another win against us tomorrow, then what was the point in being happy because you beat Chelsea?

Winning after 8 games isn’t the way to go if we want to finish the season inside the top four.

Luckily for us, this season hasn’t been the best for any of the other teams, so we are just a few wins away from entering the top-four race again.

The key thing is to be consistent. If we can go on a five-game winning run, even if we lose the sixth game and go on another winning spree, then we can say that we’re serious about our goals for the season.

I am happy we won our last game, but I think winning the next few are more important.

An article from Ime