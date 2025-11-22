Opinion: Beating Tottenham is not optional for Arsenal this time

Arsenal prepare for a crucial encounter at the Emirates this weekend as they welcome Tottenham in a match that carries significant implications for their season. The Gunners are looking to return to winning form after their 2 – 2 draw against Sunderland before the international break, an outcome that surprised many given their strong performances in recent months. This fixture arrives at an important moment and offers Mikel Arteta’s side an opportunity to reassert their momentum.

Arsenal Seeking Immediate Response

Arteta’s team have been regarded as one of the leading sides in Europe for an extended period, consistently tipped as contenders for both the Premier League and the Champions League. Expectations remain high, and this season is especially important for the club as they aim to translate their potential into major honours. The draw at Sunderland was a setback, and with the competition around them increasing in intensity, Arsenal understand the urgency of securing three points this weekend. Anything less would allow teams below them in the table to close the gap, a scenario they are determined to avoid, albeit Liverpool and Man City lost today.

Recent campaigns have shown that Tottenham often struggle at the Emirates. Over the past two seasons, the visitors have found it difficult to cope with Arsenal’s approach on home soil. Arteta, both as a player and now as a manager, has never lost a home match to Spurs, a record that contributes to the confidence within the squad. This history provides reassurance but also carries expectation, and the Gunners know they must deliver a performance that reflects their ambitions.

Winning Prioritised Over Perfection

Arsenal have earned praise this season for their defensive stability and their ability to keep clean sheets, attributes that have strengthened their title credentials. However, a clean sheet is not the priority in this fixture. What truly matters is securing victory, restoring momentum and meeting the expectations of their supporters. For the Gunners, success this weekend is not merely preferred, it is essential, and the team approach the match with a clear understanding of what is required.

