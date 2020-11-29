Opinion: beating Wolves alone will not solve Arsenal’s long term problems

I admit we are starved of a Premier League win and goals, and so if we manage to defeat Wolves today, we will feel great.

There is no point counting those Europa League games, they feel like friendlies to me because if they were important or quality games, then winning there should help us win in the Premier League as well.

As things stand, we all just want our team to score goals again as well as pick up wins in the Premier League.

I do hope we beat Wolves today, but that will not change the fact that this team still needs to be extensively worked on.

We may have won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, but we overachieved and now is the time to settle down and build the foundations from scratch but in a solid manner.

Obviously, I want the win but what I want to see more of is a developing pattern of play and mindset shift that will be consistent over the next few weeks.

I do not want a situation where we will keep changing systems, plans, and player positions, it creates confusion and shows that Mikel Arteta probably doesn’t know what he is doing.

Hopefully, we finally get to score a goal from open play in this game, but more importantly, I hope that we now have a system that we are willing to stick with to solve our longstanding problems in every position in the team.

An article from Ime