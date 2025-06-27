Opinion: Brentford midfielder makes sense as Arsenal can still spend big where they need to

Brentford midfield raid makes sense as it allows Arsenal to still spend big on the attack, just as they should.

Beyond the signing of Martin Zubimendi, and the imminent arrival of our new goalkeeper, Arsenal’s main objective this summer has been to strengthen their attack.

If the club were to spend big, it was always going to be on attacking players capable of providing the cutting edge they lacked at key moments last season.

Some Gooners believe that, with a fully fit Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, a sharper attack might have tipped the title race in Arsenal’s favour. The Reds, they argue, would not have been so fortunate in lifting the Premier League trophy.

A marquee striker and a top winger remain the priorities

Up front, the race appears to be between Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško, though there are whispers that Arsenal could go all in for Alexander Isak if the opportunity arises.

As for the winger, it is proving more complicated, but a move for Rodrygo is reportedly still on the cards.

While Arsenal work to close deals, they have also had to navigate the Thomas Partey situation.

Partey saga and Berta’s contingency plan

Both the midfielder and the club were open to extending his stay, but both parties have decided to part ways after negotiations failed.

That departure has disrupted Arsenal’s transfer plans. However, sporting director Andrea Berta appears to have devised a clever workaround that allows the club to stay on course.

Arsenal have submitted a bid around €10 million for Brentford captain Christian Nørgaard, who is expected to fill the role vacated by Partey, and potentially Jorginho, in the squad.

While some fans may have preferred a younger option, such players would likely have come at a higher cost.

This modest move for Nørgaard should allow Berta and head coach Mikel Arteta to focus their major spending on the attack, as they should.

At the same time, they preserve midfield depth by recruiting a player who is unlikely to mind playing second-fiddle behind Zubimendi and Declan Rice, a role he is more than capable of fulfilling, and one that would not attract media scrutiny if he sees limited minutes.

Thoughts Gooners?

Daniel O

