Opinion – Brilliant news that Man City are reported to be furious with Arsenal

Man City said to be exasperated with lack of communication from Arsenal.

All clubs should act in a professional manner and be respectful and courteous to other clubs when it comes to transfers etc.

However, if there is one club in football that does not deserve that sort of respect it is Man City.

The serial trophy buyers are said to be furious, according to a report in the Mirror and I don’t care one tiny bit.

They have distorted football more than any other club in the history of the game, more than Chelsea, PSG or any of the so-called elite clubs.

The way they have conducted their business has been a disgrace, they even threatened to destroy UEFA if they got banned for their illegal dealings.

A club that spends £50 million per full-back then cheats the figures to stay within financial fair play. A club that plays by a completely different set of rules to any of its competitors.

A club that has bullied so many other clubs by snatching up their players, I mean, how many Arsenal players have they tapped up? Oops, I should say offered a very attractive package, my bad.

I despise all that Man City represent and if they are furious with how Arsenal have handled the Mikel Arteta situation then good. I am over the moon to know they are unhappy and proud of Arsenal for not treating them with any form of courtesy.

You reap what you sow. It really is as simple as that.