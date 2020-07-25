Opinion: Bukayo Saka should choose England over Nigeria, here is why

The Nigerian national team is looking to beat England to the international allegiance of Bukayo Saka.

The Arsenal youngster qualifies to play for the African nation through his parents who are from there.

He has been in fine form for Arsenal and although his age means he can still play for a number of age groups for any national team, his performances for Arsenal are beyond his age.

I don’t know which national team he is currently leaning towards, but I hope that he doesn’t agree to play for Nigeria.

There might be disadvantages of choosing England over Nigeria, but the one reason why I hope he doesn’t choose Nigeria is because of the timing of the African Cup of Nations.

This competition is like the Euros for the African continent, and it is usually played in the month of January through February.

If Saka chooses to play for Nigeria, it means that we will have to deal with being without his services when that competition is being played and that period is usually an important time in the Premier League season.

This may seem a selfish reason and it is and I make no apologies for that, my priority is Arsenal and any of our players being unavailable is a disadvantage we do not need.

I will not be able to influence his decision, but I hope he doesn’t choose Nigeria.

An article from Ime