Opinion – Can Arsenal blame VAR for losing us points against Palace?

Did the VAR kill the game against Palace? by Lagos Gooner

Good day gooners around the world. It has been two days since we lost to Crystal Palace but I still can’t help thinking about the game and what went wrong. This written piece is a reflection of my thoughts on the game and I will like to talk about the video assistant referee, VAR. If the VAR had not intervened, we probably would have won the game, right?

Arsenal were not with the ball, Aubumeyang was close to Meyer who was with the ball, he went for the tackle, he mistimed his tackle and before anybody knew it, Auba’s leg caught Meyer on the ankle and Meyer was on the ground. The referee rushed to the scene, flashed a yellow card and was about to allow play to resume until he was asked by the VAR team to hold one, while they checked if the tackle deserved more than a yellow card. After minutes of consultations between the center referee and the VAR team, Auba was called by the referee and then a red card was flashed towards him. All of a sudden, Arsenal, who had just conceded a goal; were a man down too. In a period where we needed all our best players on the pitch, Auba, our top scorer was given the marching order! I have this feeling that if we still had Auba on the pitch, we probably could have won that game. Was VAR against us in the game?

In all fairness, the VAR and the center referee did the right thing by sending Auba off; the tackle was horrifying and could have ended the career of the player. Giving him the red card was good but then is the VAR not spoiling the fun of the game? Is the VAR not killing the human nature of the game? Several seasons ago, the referee would have given Auba the yellow card and allowed play to resume.

Several seasons ago, we would have ended the game with our eleven players and probably won the game. The VAR has turned many fans from celebrants to mourners! Last season’s Champions league game between Man City and Tottenham is a typical example of the VAR killing the passion of the game. We have seen many instances where a team will score a goal but the fans will refuse to celebrate until the VAR has had its say. This is not the football I grew up enjoying. I would have preferred the old way of officiating whereby Auba would have been allowed to play on. He may be punished after the game no doubt but he would have ended the game for us.

If not for the VAR, I strongly believe we would have found a way of winning that game. What do you think family?

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua