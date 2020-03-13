Opinion – Can Arsenal stop buying injured players please?

Next season should see us go for players who get injured less by Lagos Gooner

Happy new day Gooners all over the planet. In last summer transfer window, we signed some good players. We signed Luiz, Martinelli, Ceballos and even Tierney. Of all the players we signed last summer, it is Luiz and to an extent, Martinelli that has been fit enough to play a lot of games this season for us. As for Tierney, he has not really shown us the stuff he is made of, partly due to constant injuries. In actuality, we signed Tierney with an injury; we probably ignored his injury concerns because we were desperately in need of a left back. However this summer, I believe we should avoid signing players with injuries or bad injury records.

Let us face it, no team wants its players to suffer injuries; an injured player may not be available for selection and this may affect the manager’s plans. Every team would want a situation where all of its players will be available for selection and be available to help the coach in achieving the club’s dreams and aspiration. Based on this, I believe Arsenal will not want to make the mistake of signing players with serious injury records.

Without trying to sound heartless and inconsiderate, I believe Tierney has not really justified his price tag and time seems not to be on his side. He has spent more time on the treatment table than on the football pitch. In as much as I wish him good health and an injury free next season, I won’t mind the club going for a player who will remain fit and ready to play as many games as possible, next season. Tierney and Bellerin and other injury prone players we have at the club are really slowing us down. With them being constantly injured, the coach will keep on tinkering with his team formation and this will stop us from building a team. To have a first eleven, you must first of all have fit players. Arsenal has been trying to build a team for some seasons now but as soon as a player recovers from injury, another player gets injured and will be out for weeks or even months. We should seek to change our fortunes once and for all in the summer transfer window.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

