Opinion: Can we agree that Arsenal is in crisis now?

Arsenal has been struggling lately and last weekend’s draw against Leeds United makes it no goals in open play in four of the last five league games.

Our game against Leeds United was the match that we needed to win after losing to Aston Villa just before the international break.

Even though Nicolas Pepe was sent off in that game and probably changed the result of the game, we didn’t exactly look like winning the match before that incident.

Taking a point from the game after playing most of the second half with ten men, is also commendable.

However, looking at the bigger picture, if we cannot beat a Leeds side that was beaten 4-1 by Crystal Palace before the international break, then we should consider our form worrying.

For me, we are currently in crisis mode. I trust Mikel Arteta and I have been delighted by the changes that he has brought to our team, however, it feels like our players are back to their old self.

Old habits die hard and I have feeling that our players have now returned to the start of last season when they struggled to win matches.

If that is the case, then Arteta has his work cut out for him.

An article from Ime